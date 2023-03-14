Not only are Britons booking more holidays than they were this time last year––up 75 per cent according to Advantage Travel Partnership, the UK’s largest network of independent travel agents––but they are spending about 5 per cent more on their holidays, too.

After a pandemic period that ground travel to a halt, workers are once more using their annual leave with gusto. Full-time UK employees are entitled to 28 days of paid annual leave, including eight bank holidays, but travel can quickly eat up that allowance.

As companies such as Twitter, Netflix and Goldman Sachs revert to an office-first model, many more companies are accepting that the hybrid and remote work styles we adopted during the pandemic are now the norm.

Others still are looking at what else they can offer their workers. Airbnb, Shopify, Hubspot and Digital marketing platform Conductor all allow employees to work remotely from a country where they have work authorisation, for up to 90 days.

That freedom to do your job from anywhere is extremely appealing and is leading to the rise of the “Fauxmad”––a salaried worker for whom going full digital native doesn’t appeal, but who wants to reap some of the benefits of a working vacation.

Working abroad

Ditching the gloomy UK winter for a sunnier climate appealed to 11 per cent of the population who worked abroad in 2022, according to a study from Finder. This year, 21 per cent of British workers plan to do their job from abroad.

“Once you have the approval from your employer, or have looked into new digital work you can do abroad, the next step is checking working requirements for the country or countries you’ll be working from,” says the company’s lead editor, Elizabeth Barry. “This may mean tourist visas for shorter stays or working visas for longer stays. Some countries even have special digital nomad visas you can consider applying for.”

The top countries for remote workers last year were the US (13 per cent), France (12 per cent), and Germany (11 per cent). Age is a factor for workers too, with Gen Z the most likely to work remotely from another country this year (39 per cent), followed by Millennials (35 per cent) and Gen X (21 per cent).

If working abroad this year sounds like something you’d like to do, a job move may be the way to make that happen. Below, discover three open roles, and you can browse for many more on The London Economic Job Board.

Software Engineer – Full Stack Web, Citymapper, London

Citymapper is a public transit app and mapping service which displays transport options for users. It is looking for a Software Engineer – Full Stack Web to help develop its products. If you’ve got strong React experience and a friendly attitude, this could be a perfect fit. In this role, you’ll code, test, review, and ship multiple times a week, in between providing your expertise to help guide Citymapper through all of the decisions that go into building both great products and a great company. You will also need a strong understanding of best practices of web development and impressive front-end skills (ES6, JS), as well as familiarity with React, Node, and Typescript, with knowledge of GraphQL and MUI a plus. You should also have commercial web development experience of at least one year, and experience working with maps and GeoJSON. Find out more here.

European Bid & RFP Manager – Deal Desk, PayPal, London

Benefits at PayPal include a flexible work environment. The Deal Desk & Bid Manager will be responsible for accelerating revenue by being a strategic consultant across Europe and Australia for enterprise. Ideally you’ll have experience in revenue operations, sales or account management processes for large enterprise merchants. You’ll drive change for internal processes of top deals and pipeline, prioritising strategic, high-value opportunities, manage strategic deals, and lead communication with sales leadership. To apply, experience in bid management and RFP execution for complex global deals is required, as is experience leading, coordinating, modelling and project managing RFP bids. You’ll also have a commercial mindset with a clear understanding of business prioritisations and goals. Apply for this role here.

Finance Ops Product Manager, Spendesk, London

Spendesk is the 7-in-1 spending solution built for finance teams to make faster, smarter spending decisions. The Finance Ops Product Manager will work closely with Product Marketing to execute effective go-to-market for the features you build, and will also work closely with the Customer Success & Sales teams to ensure they build their roadmap, discoveries and solutions using on-the-field data and feedback. Four or more years’ of experience in product management working collaboratively with engineering, design, and user research teams is required as is experience in working closely with a product development team, including knowledge of Agile software development processes. Get full information here.

For more opportunities to work abroad, visit The London Economic Job Board today