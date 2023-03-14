Ros Atkins has brilliantly wrapped the Gary Lineker saga after an eventful few days unfolded over the weekend.

The BBC apologised after an impartiality row over a tweet by Gary Lineker ended with the presenter reinstated as the host of Match of the Day.

Director-General Tim Davie said he recognised “the potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance” following a “difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters, and most importantly, our audiences”.

“Remarkable show of solidarity”

Lineker thanked his fellow presenters and pundits for their “remarkable show of solidarity” after a number pulled out of BBC shows at the weekend when the former England striker was told to step back from hosting the show.

The 62-year-old was taken off air for a tweet comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy to that of 1930s Germany.

Confirming Lineker would return to Match of the Day on Saturday, Mr Davie said the presenter “will abide by the editorial guidelines” until a review of the BBC’s social media policy is complete.

In his statement issued on Monday, the director-general said: “Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this.

“The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised. I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air.”

“The right thing”

Mr Davie told the BBC he did “the right thing” in asking Lineker to step back from presenting duties, but said he “respects the views” of the presenters and pundits who walked out in solidarity with the former England striker.

The BBC Board said it welcomed the agreement between Lineker and the broadcaster, saying it was “the right time” to review its social media guidelines.

But former BBC director-general Greg Dyke said that the announcement was “like a 5-0 win” for Lineker, and that it looked “like the Government has bullied the BBC” into taking the decision to remove him from the show.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, he said: “Today’s announcement is like a 5-0 win for Gary Lineker really, or maybe 5-1.

“As I understand it, this was the very solution that was offered to the BBC on Friday, and they turned it down – now they’ve accepted it.

“But in this case, I think the perception out there, the perception amongst the public is, is exactly what you said: that it looks like the Government has bullied the BBC into taking (the original) decision.

“Now, I don’t know whether that’s true or not. I have no idea. But if that’s the perception, it’s very bad news for the BBC.”

Ros Atkins

Ros Atkins has brilliantly wrapped the saga, saying it had nothing to do with impartiality.

“It’s about politics, about leadership and about whether, in the 21st century, it makes sense to stop people saying what they believe.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Gary Lineker may be going back on air, but there’s plenty still to be resolved: not least what Tim Davie does next on impartiality and how the last week came to pass. We’ve been sitting through it all. pic.twitter.com/750ASCT9j3 — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) March 13, 2023

