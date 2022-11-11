The arrival of Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity has fans believing a mass exit could be on the cards, with one star already considering throwing in the towel.

Viewers were quick to spot the tension as the former health secretary and comedian Seann Walsh entered the camp on Wednesday, leaving many to predict the cast could splinter and chose to leave, or that Hancock might be forced out.

With so many campmates clearly unhappy, viewers predicted Hancock would have to leave the series soon if bosses were going to stop a “mass exit”.

“Mass exit”

On Wednesday, Boy George confessed he was considering leaving the jungle, with one campmate doing her best to stop him.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, the performer became emotional, saying: “I don’t really know what to do with my feelings. You know, today was obviously quite emotional for me.

“I don’t know what it’s going to be like, I actually don’t really know if I want to be here.”

Celebrities were shocked to see Matt Hancock in the jungle.



Boy George told the former health secretary "you're really going to get it". pic.twitter.com/kKkTuFTmmw — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 10, 2022

Earlier, Boy George had told how his mother was seriously ill in hospital during the pandemic, and indicated he felt uncomfortable “sitting here having fun” with Hancock. He added: “I don’t want to spoil this experience for myself,” he added. “I’m not good at hiding what I feel. Especially when it’s something so strong.”

Sue Cleaver urged Boy George to stay, while she too shared her view on Hancock's inclusion on the show.

“Just sleep on it tonight. Look, why he came in and what he’s doing here, it’s not our responsibility and it’s not for us to take on,” she said.

“Bit of a strange situation”

Sue later said in the Bush Telegraph: “George was having a bit of a moment. I think if I’m honest that most of us are sort of feeling it’s a bit of a very strange situation to be in.”

Earlier in the show the Coronation Street actress pulled a face and made some telling comments when Hancock first entered the camp.

Charlene White grilled Hancock over why he wanted to appear on the show, and his answers led some viewers to suggest he was lying.

Mike Tindall wasn’t having a bar of it either, calling Hancock’s claims “b******t” when Charlene fed back to some of the group.

Charlene had questioned whether the MP’s appearance on the show would “go down well at home”, clearly not agreeing with him abandoning his government duties.

Charlene White: "Why are you here?"

Matt Hancock: "There are so few ways in which politicians can show that we are human beings."

*Charlene White does a stare for a nation* pic.twitter.com/vMsJnNacIS — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) November 9, 2022

Show hosts Ant and Dec earlier spoke about Hancock’s appearing on the show, with Ant conceding that some people at home would be “shouting at the telly”.

Babatúndé Aléshé confided in Jill Scott about the “tension” he was sensing in the camp, while he also told Owen Warner it was “hard to push his views aside”.

Viewers are predicting several cast members could end up leaving the series, with some even suggesting a mass walkout.

One viewer said: “I got a funny feeling [Hancock] is gonna to (sic) have walk, before they have a mass walkout.”

Another tweeted: “George is going to quit. I’m calling it now!”

