Boy George was less than convinced about Matt Hancock’s arrival in the jungle.

The former health secretary joined I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here this week and was shown greeting his campmates for the first time during Wednesday’s episode.

There was an overall mixed reaction to Hancock’s arrival, who has faced criticism in the UK for joining the show while serving as an active Member of Parliament.

Charlene White asked “why are you here” and was in no mood to accept his excuse that there is “calm” in British politics now.

Charlene White: "Why are you here?"

Matt Hancock: "There are so few ways in which politicians can show that we are human beings."

While Boy George also had a few concerns of his own.

He told presenter Scarlette Douglas: “You know, beginning of the pandemic my mum was in hospital. I wasn’t allowed to see her. I thought she was going to die.

“I was tweeting Greenwich hospital going, ‘Please look after my mum.’ I used my name, I was like, ‘Please look after my mum.’ And they did, she was fine… I feel like, I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m having fun with him.”

He continued: “It’s difficult for me because, you know, had something happened, if my mum had gone, I wouldn’t be here now. I would have gone when he walked in.”

Hancock served as health secretary during the Covid-19 pandemic and played a prominent role in the government’s response.

He resigned in June 2021 after a leaked video showed he had breached social distancing restrictions by kissing his aide, Gina Coladangelo, in his Whitehall office.

Celebrities were shocked to see Matt Hancock in the jungle.



