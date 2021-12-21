The effect that lockdowns have on people’s lives is as bad as going to hospital, Sir Iain Duncan Smith has warned amid the rise of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and uncertainty over whether or not new restrictions will be brought in.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We need to understand the effect of lockdown is dramatic across so many areas of people’s lives, which equates to the same as people going into hospital.”

He said the government to make a decision about further restrictions only when there is a “wider range of information on the effect of lockdown”.

Duncan Smith added: “We do not want to end up where we were last Christmas and we do have a significantly vaccinated population and that has a huge effect on hospitalisation, so we are under different circumstances than we were last January.”

However, Prof Christina Pagel, the director of UCL’s clinical operational research unit, said: “Waiting for definitive evidence that it could cause the NHS to be overwhelmed will be too late to avert the crisis.

“Instead, the government should follow Sage [the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies] advice and return to step 2 of the roadmap immediately to prevent thousands of infections over the coming days and then monitor the situation hour by hour so that measures can be lifted as quickly as possible, hopefully even in time to enable limited household mixing over Christmas weekend.”

Reactions

So who do you trust Iain Duncan Smith or the scientists?

1.

Iain Duncan-Smith non-health heath strategy just blown out of the water by an actual scientist on @BBCr4today



He and his pal’s position remains unchanged, even when confronted with evidence. They never change their mind; we should ask why. — Mark Hooper (@markjhooper) December 21, 2021

2.

Perugia University’s Professor Iain Duncan Smith, of Perugia University, having solved child poverty with his Credito Universale, turns his mind to microbiology on @BBCr4today. — John McTernan (@johnmcternan) December 21, 2021

3.

‘No minister this morning…’? Never mind we have renowned epidemiologist Iain Duncan Smith on #r4today telling us the scientists have got it all wrong. Feeling reassured? 😳 https://t.co/HA2XAtmTEt — Bob Hudson (@Bob__Hudson) December 21, 2021

4.

Iain Duncan Smith is enthusiastically, savagely, evangelically anti-intelligent. #ToryCovidCatastrophe — Ya Boy Porg 🇵🇸 #ToriesOut #JohnsonOut (@Simonhooper) December 21, 2021

5.

Iain Duncan Smith is enthusiastically, savagely, evangelically anti-intelligent. #ToryCovidCatastrophe — Ya Boy Porg 🇵🇸 #ToriesOut #JohnsonOut (@Simonhooper) December 21, 2021

6.

That well known virologist Iain Duncan Smith is sounding over confident on @BBCr4today — Jennifer Richards (@Jennife10651535) December 21, 2021

7.

Why not bring Iain Duncan Smith on to shout at us about the lack of evidence against the Earth being flat-He could shout over the presenter as he sails over 'the edge of the world'! #r4today — Andy Birss (@1957AJB) December 21, 2021

8.

mmm let me see, who shall I trust more on the risks we, and the health service, face with Omicron? Professor Rupert Pearse, Professor of Intensive Care Medicine at Queen Mary University of London, or Iain Duncan Smith, the weird hard Brexit army guy who's a Tory MP? #r4today — Elizabeth Democracy depends on accountability (@ElizabethBangs) December 21, 2021

9.

Am I seriously listening to Iain Duncan Smith being invited on @BBCr4today to talk supposedly weighty nonsense on the science again? Perhaps he studied it in his no-qualification language course at 'The University of Perugia'. — Tim Bale (@ProfTimBale) December 21, 2021

10.

Oh ! the irony 🤡 of Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith pouring forth about the damage Covid restrictions are wreaking on the UK economy @BBCr4today — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) December 21, 2021

11.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith on R4: “We need to understand the effect of lockdown is dramatic across so many areas of people's lives, which equates to the same as people going into hospital."



Why is suffering caused by lockdown deemed less important than that from Covid? — Bella Wallersteiner (@BellaWallerstei) December 21, 2021

12.

Senior Tory Iain Duncan Smith on Boris Johnson:

"He is our leader and he will lead us to the next election."

Crazy. Just batshit crazy — sue#NHSLove💙💙💙#FBNHS (@SueSuezep) December 21, 2021

Always this classic…

Related: Mail says Xmas is saved as Ministers ignore ‘gloomy scientists’