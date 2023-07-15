A shop in Gwynedd, Wales has received a lot of attention this week, after it took an unprecedented decision to stop selling The Sun newspaper. Dewi Lewis, who owns Siop Dewi, told local media he was appalled by their coverage of the Huw Edwards saga.

Shop in Wales pulls The Sun from its shelves

The veteran BBC news anchor was embroiled in controversy, after it emerged he had been exchanging messages with a younger man. The Sun ran several stories, implying there was a criminal element to the affair. But these concerns have been dismissed by police.

After running with unsubstantiated allegations, a media frenzy ensued. On Wednesday, Edwards’ wife Vicky Flind confirmed her partner was the BBC presenter accused of wrongdoing – and that the subsequent witch-hunt resulted in him being hospitalised for mental health reasons.

The Sun under fire for handling of Huw Edwards story

The coverage from The Sun has come under intense scrutiny over the last few days. The newspaper has confirmed it won’t run more stories on Huw Edwards for the foreseeable future. But for many, the damage has already been done.

Siop Dewi, for instance, will no longer be stocking and selling the publication. Lewis himself has described The Sun as ‘a rag’, and he says that he hopes to encourage a kinder, more empathetic environment by pulling the paper from his shelves.

“Thank you very much to everyone who have supported our decision to stop selling the Sun. Thinking of Huw Edwards and everyone else suffering from mental health illness. Hoping that we listen more to each other, and be kinder to all.” | Siop Dewi

Wife of Huw Edwards asks for family’s privacy to be respected

Edwards himself has suffered with depression in recent years, and this recent episode has made things worse. Flind released a statement on his behalf last week, confirming that the anchor would respond to the allegations in due course:

“Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published. To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.”

“In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition, I ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected. I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation.” | Vicky Flind