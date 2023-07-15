We’re here for the pettiness, truth be told. Grind Coffee, who recently became embroiled in a mighty row with GB News and one of its hosts Laurence Fox, have taken a very meaningful course of revenge against the right-wing reactionaries.

Grind Coffee land devastating blow in Laurence Fox duel

In a statement posted on Friday, Grind reflected on the aftermath of the spat. They credit Fox’s very public boycott of the brand for ‘driving a huge numbers of new customers’ to their operation, noting a spike in sales and web traffic.

We never thought we’d dedicate a billboard to Laurence Fox, but here we are. For more, head to our blog: https://t.co/Eviqjuwvpt pic.twitter.com/vdcvBwnMv3 — Grind (@grind) July 14, 2023

How a coffee brand is grinding gears at GB News

The feud began when Grind Coffee made the decision to pull one of their adverts from airing on the GB News channel. Their values ‘do not align’ with the broadcaster, which has been called our for its skepticism on climate change.

According to a recent study, one in three GB News presenters cast doubt on climate science, while 16 presenters used their broadcasts to attack the UK’s climate policies.

After being alerted to their ads being broadcast on the channel, coffee brand Grind pulled all future spend from the channel. It thanked social media users for bringing the climate coverage to their attention. Meanwhile, GB News and its supporters threw their toys out of the pram.

Grind get the last laugh in Laurence Fox showdown

Thankfully, Grind have been able to convert the negativity into something wholly positive. They revealed yesterday that, as a result of their popularity boom, they are now making a donation of £1,432 to the WWF’s climate fund – in Laurence Fox’s name…

“To say thank you to Laurence Fox for helping us to connect with a new audience, we’ve launched a billboard in Leicester Square today to show some of the positive responses we received in response to his call for a boycott.”

“We also made a donation of £1,432 in his name to the WWF climate fund. That’s twice the amount we spent with GB News. Thank you all for your support.” | Grind Coffee