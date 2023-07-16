The irony is not lost on Dominic Williams. The Chief Revenue Officer for the Mail Metro Media has candidly admitted that leaving the EU has ‘had an effect’ on advertising spends. This, despite one of their titles – The Daily Mail – being unashamed cheerleaders for Brexit.

Advertising boss for Daily Mail laments impact of Brexit

The controversial publication has made no bones about its views on the referendum result. It has chosen to brand judges ‘enemies of the people’, and even referred to Brexit critics as ‘saboteurs’. This fervent support has destroyed any guise of impartiality on the matter.

With the paper’s stance clear as day, advertisers now appear to be taking back control of their budgets. According to Williams, Brexit has proved to be one of four major hinderances to the group, lumping it in with COVID-19, Ukraine, and the cost of living crisis.

Isn’t it ironic? Media chief reveals ‘pushback’ against certain headlines

He confessed to The Media Leader that Brexit is now having an adverse impact on the British economy, hurting advertisers across the board. Interestingly enough, Williams also revealed that some advertisers had raised grievances with a number of Daily Mail headlines.

Though the media boss doesn’t want the ad-men dictating to the press, he does face up to one unavoidable truth: Brexit, the thing championed so vociferously by a leading title, is a major factor in his group losing money. Ironic, indeed…

“At the moment, it’s tough out there. Really tough. We’ve had quite a tough time in the world. In the UK we had Brexit, and then we had the pandemic, and then we had Ukraine and cost-of-living. And it has effected advertising budgets. Not just us, everyone.”

“Brexit is definitely having an effect on advertising spend, because of the UK economy. Is it ironic [given the Daily Mail’s stance on Brexit?]. Yes, it is. In the past, we’ve had some pushback from advertisers on some of our headlines.” | Dominic Williams