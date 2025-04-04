Elon Musk has suffered what might well be the most humiliating 24 hours of his life, after being shunned by pretty much everyone.

Ever since he made himself a major player in Donald Trump’s election campaign last year, few people have attracted as much attention and controversy as Musk.

And now, it seems like it’s all coming back to bite him, if this week is anything to go buy.

It all started on Wednesday, when Democratic-backed judge won a key vote in Wisconsin to serve on the state’s supreme court. This was after Musk had donated a huge $20m to pro-Trump candidate Brad Schimel in what became the most expensive judicial election in US history.

Because of his involvement, Musk became a focal point for his opponents and many saw the vote as being effectively a referendum on the Tesla CEO and his involvement in US politics.

Schimel lost, a result that meant the Midwestern state’s highest court stays under liberal control.

The Wisconsin result was followed by Tesla reporting its biggest sales drop ever. The electric car company delivered almost 337,000 electric vehicles in the first three months of 2025, a 13% drop from a year ago.

Shares in the company began to fall in early trading on Wednesday after the release of the low sales numbers.

Tesla’s biggest rival, Chinese company BYD grew by 60% in the same period.

Finally, Politico reported that Musk would be stepping back from the Trump administration. Government insiders and Trump allies were quoted as believing him to be a political liability who had overstayed his welcome as the president’s hatchet man.

“There is an increasing awareness in Republican circles as well, and in the White House, at the extent to which Musk himself is a political liability."



The News Agents presenter Lewis Goodall on reports of Elon Musk's expected exit from the Trump administration.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/njGPM2FCjF — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) April 3, 2025

So, to sum up, ol’ Elon was shunned by voters, customers and his beloved Trump, all in the space of pretty much a day.

It couldn’t have happened to a nicer bloke!

Related: Island of 5,800 inhabitants now has highest tariff rates in the world