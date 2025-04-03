Elon Musk will be ‘stepping back’ from his government role in the ‘coming weeks’, according to reports.

Politico reports that Donald Trump has told his inner circle that Musk will soon be leaving his role as “governing partner, ubiquitous cheerleader and Washington hatchet man.”

According to the publication, President Trump is still pleased with the Tesla CEO and his Department of Government Efficiency initiative, but the pair have decided Musk should return to his businesses and adopt a supporting role.

Trump is said to have told members of his Cabinet this as well.

The move comes as allies both within and outside Trump’s administration have increasingly started to see Musk as a “political liability.”

However, Musk will reportedly still retain an informal role in government as an advisor, and will still be seen around the White House occasionally.

Elon Musk is due to 'step back' from his government role 'in the coming weeks', Trump tells his inner circle.@TomSwarbrick1 pic.twitter.com/1eMEqfIfWa — LBC (@LBC) April 2, 2025

Since Trump was inaugurated as president, Musk has been a key figure in his government, despite not officially being a member of the administration.

The billionaire was tasked with reducing government spending, putting him in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, spoke at cabinet meetings and even held a press conference from the Oval Office.

But he has courted controversy in recent months, and became a focal point for his opponents in this week’s key Wisconsin judicial election.

Musk donated $20m of his own money to the conservative candidate in the state’s supreme court vote, only to see the Democrat-backed liberal candidate win the crucial vote.

The vote had been seen by some as a key indicator on the public’s opinion of Musk.

Related: Donald Trump puts tariff on island only populated by penguins