Elon Musk has been dealt an embarrassing defeat after the candidate he heavily backed ended up losing in a crucial US state election.

Democratic-backed judge Susan Crawford is set to win a key vote in Wisconsin to serve on the state’s supreme court, according to projections.

Crawford is predicted to beat conservative rival Brad Schimel, who had received huge donations from Musk in what was the most expensive judicial election in US history.

With most ballots counted, Crawford had won 54 per cent of the vote , whilst Schimel was on 45 per cent, according to CBS News.

The result will mean the Midwestern state’s highest court stays under liberal control.

Musk had been a prominent player in the election, and spent $20m alone in the race. Overall, more than $100m (£77m) was spent by the candidates and their allies.

Along with having huge implications in Wisconsin, the result could have an impact on the balance of power in the US Congress, the BBC reports.

Wisconsin’s supreme court is expected to play a pivotal role in cases related to congressional redistricting ahead of next year’s midterm elections and the 2028 presidential election.

In a victory speech, Crawford called out Musk’s huge fundraising efforts, telling supporters Wisconsin had “said loudly that justice does not have a price.”

She said: “As a little girl, I never could have imagined that I’d be taking on the richest man in the world for justice in Wisconsin. And we won.

In a post on X, Democrat Tim Walz simply wrote: “Wisconsin beat the billionaire.”

