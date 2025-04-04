Brits are sitting on a hidden cash pile worth a staggering £3 billion made up of unspent gift cards, small change, leftover foreign currency and unused bank accounts, it has been revealed.

New research commissioned by NatWest has unearthed a treasure trove of small financial wins that could really add up, with the average Brit having £65 tucked away in various places.

The survey of 2,000 British adults, commissioned by NatWest, found that almost half (47 per cent) of Brits have unused gift cards stashed away at home, worth an average of £17.

More than one in ten (11 per cent) of those polled admitted to trying to use a gift card only to discover it had expired, resulting in an average of £25 per person being wasted.

Furthermore, one in five Brits admitted to having bank accounts they’ve not used within the last 12 months. Whilst the average sitting in these accounts is £32.15, a surprising 18 per cent of those polled believe they have as much as £100 that could be put to use.

It’s not just pounds and pence Brits are missing out on – those polled were found to have an average of £15 in foreign currency languishing in drawers following their last overseas trip, often forgotten after the return home.

And while it may seem like small change, the average UK household has £7 in forgotten coins gathering dust – little wins that can quickly add up. Reclaiming all these hidden funds could provide a small but welcome financial boost, with 84 per cent of Brits agreeing that small financial win is a sure-fire way to brighten their day.

Receiving a discount code for an item you were planning on buying was voted the top small financial win (57 per cent), whilst others in the top ten included redeeming a free purchase with loyalty points (52 per cent) and finding unexpected money around the house (32 per cent).

What are top 10 small financial wins?

The research uncovered the top ten small financial wins are:

Getting a discount code for an item you were planning on buying – 57 per cent

Redeeming loyalty points for a free purchase – 52 per cent

Taking an item to the till and it being reduced upon purchase– 51 per cent

Finding cash on the street – 36 per cent

Finding unexpected money around the house – 32 per cent

Finding an unused gift card – 20 per cent

Cashing in loose change and getting more than expected – 12 per cent

Finding foreign currency at home before a holiday – 11 per cent

Using a roundup feature on your everyday spending and seeing the amount grow– 10 per cent

Using workplace benefits to save money – 10 per cent

The research supports NatWest’s wider commitment to help people grow their financial confidence. As part of its ‘Tomorrow Begins Today’ brand platform, NatWest’s latest advertising campaign highlights the power of taking action in small, manageable steps for people to gain better control of their money. This highlights NatWest’s commitment to young people and families across the UK as they build positive financial habits, helping them make the most of the tools and resources available today, so they can plan for a better tomorrow.

Mo Watt, Savings Expert at NatWest commented, “No matter how big or small, saving is always worthwhile, and it’s often surprising just how quickly the little wins can add up. It’s amazing to see just how much Brits might be sitting on unknowingly – whilst it might not seem like much, an extra £65 could go towards a meal out with friends, spending for your next holiday, or even just a little treat, so it’s worth paying attention to. Whether it’s converting old travel cash, using up loyalty points, or simply gathering loose change, these small wins can make a real difference.”

