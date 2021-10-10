Last week Boris Johnson has said young people should get back to the office to stop their colleagues gossiping about them.

The Prime Minister has urged people to return to the office and stop the practice of working from home that was widespread during the height of the coronavirus pandemic to stop the spread of the disease.

But speaking to radio station LBC, Mr Johnson admitted he had not yet managed to get all his staff back into the office full time.

The PM said: “I think that for young people in particular, it is really essential to be in a… if you’re going to learn on the job, you can’t just do it on Zoom.

“You’ve got to be able to come in and sit at the… you’ve got to know what everyone else is talking about.

“Otherwise, you’re going to be gossiped about and you’re going to lose out.

“You need to be there, and you have the stimulus of exchange and competition.”

Tory chairman Oliver Dowden told a Telegraph conference fringe event: “People really want the Government to lead by example, they want civil servants to get back to work.

“We have got to start leading by example on that.”

He added: “People need to get off their Pelotons and get back to their desks.”

Taliban’s mercy

Today’s splash in the Mail on Sunday reads: “Home working left Britons at Taliban’s mercy,”

The ‘work from home’ culture in Whitehall left Britons at the mercy of the Taliban senior Cabinet Ministers told the paper.

The paper claims that civil servants away from their desks could not read vital documents about UK citizens trying to flee the murderous regime, hampering their escape.

‘People were left to the Taliban who could have been saved,’ the Minister said, adding that the Government had ‘lost a week’ in the rescue mission because of the ‘culture of absenteeism’ in Whitehall.

It comes as Iain Duncan Smith also called for Whitehall officials to ‘lead by example’ and return to their offices. Writing in the same paper, Sir Iain says: ‘Working from home is rapidly emerging as a new ‘right’, one vigorously championed by many in the comfortable classes…

‘When I think of all the brave civil servants who went to work in the 1940s, determined to do their bit regardless of the threat from falling bombs, I wonder what has happened to us as a nation.’

Reactions

1.

Fkin ell you lot will try anything to force people back in the office … rich landlords panicked #workingfromhome = less #pollution, no #commute , expensive coffees and lunch, more #family time, #employees happier #ClimateAction — 🕷💙 🇪🇺 (@sharonpentay) October 9, 2021

2.

Me working at home during #COVID19 #lockdown & planning the down fall of the Christian west. Every morning conference call I shout Allahu Akbar. pic.twitter.com/GXt4iwdm8J — Fat (@Bloke_On_A_Bike) October 9, 2021

3.

Sorry Daily Mail, Dominic Rabb on the beach was the actual cause of the mess. — Andrew Robertson Hands, Face Mask, 2m Space 💙🌈 (@arobertsonphoto) October 9, 2021

4.

If you don't go to Pret the Taliban are going to invade Basingstoke. — NORM (@_TUMULUS) October 9, 2021

5.

Hybrid and remote working is the next thing for the British 60+ age bracket to be irrationally enraged about. I guess they need something — Lovers (@jonloveridge83) October 9, 2021

6.

Neil I'm getting mixed messages here help me out buddy. pic.twitter.com/j5U1jlJGJP — Blirt Lancashire QC™ (@GynecologistIm) October 9, 2021

7.

The Ministers will lose this self-created war too pic.twitter.com/7QEDutLTSO — Elder Grizzly (@ElderGrizzly) October 10, 2021

8.

Nothing to do with a Foreign Secretary who went on holiday in spite of warnings and couldn't be bothered to answer his phone then. — JohnJ – Murdoch Free Zone (@johnthebrexile) October 10, 2021

9.

Anyone not supporting commercial landlords, is helping terrorists! 🙄 — Paul Crockford (@CrockfordPaul) October 9, 2021

10.

This is disgusting of the MoD and the Mail. I hope the civil servants get their union involved in this. Utterly abhorrent bullying. — Darcys’Wickham (@DarcysMick) October 9, 2021

11.

😂😂😂Won’t someone think of the poor commercial property owners! — Marcus Antonius (@piciniscoceltic) October 9, 2021

