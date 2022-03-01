The TV tower in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has been hit, according to the country’s parliament.

Kyiv independent journalist Illia Ponomarenko said on Twitter that Ukrainian TV channels were taken off air following the attack.

At the base of the TV tower contains a small park where the Babyn Yar memorial complex is located.

Babyn Yar is widely considered to be one of the bloodiest massacres in the Holocaust as well as a mass grave for tens of thousands of Jews and Russians killed by the Nazis between 1941 and 1942.

The parliament posted a photo of clouds of smoke around the tower.

Local media reported that there were several explosions.

It was also reported that Ukrainian TV channels stopped broadcasting shortly afterward.

In a statement, Ukraine’s president Zelensky said: “To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating…”

Andriy Yermak tweeted: “Just now, a powerful barrage is underway. A missile hit the place where Babyn Yar memorial complex is located! Once again, these barbarians are murdering the victims of Holocaust!”

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the ministry, said in a Telegram post: “Russian occupation forces have done unthinkable – they have bombed jewish tombs at [Babin Yar].

“This place was the scene of possibly the largest shooting massacre during the Holocaust.

“To tell you the truth, I haven’t had right words and indignation for such deed. If this isn’t fascism – what is it?”

