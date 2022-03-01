A GB News host has been panned for admitting he didn’t know what was going on in Ukraine – before immediately pontificating about Ukraine.

In a clip which quickly did the rounds on Twitter on Monday, presenter Neil Oliver began a piece to camera by admitting: “I’ll be honest. I don’t know what’s happening in Ukraine. I don’t understand it either.”

Undeterred, he went on to claim that he ignores most of “the mainstream media” because he doesn’t trust it, and suggested there are “as many different assessments and explanations of the situation in Ukraine as there are people with keyboards and phones.”

Neil Oliver: I don’t trust Putin and I don’t trust our leaders or our government to tell the truth.



Whatever Vladimir Putin “is up to” in Ukraine, he continued, “the West must accept responsibility for a share of the blame for what is now being suffered and endured by ordinary people there.”

He added: “Whatever Putin has done, whatever Nato and the governments of the EU have done – and I say again I don’t feel anywhere close to knowing what’s been going on, and what is going on – men, women and children are sheltering underground on European soil in 2022. Soldiers on both sides are dying.

“I do know that I don’t trust Putin, or our government, or Europe’s governments, or the governments of North America either. I certainly don’t trust any of them to tell the truth.”

‘Nonsense’

Unsurprisingly, Oliver’s take was quickly derided as “nonsense”. Columnist Mark Wallace replied: “Really, WTF is this relativist nonsense – if your starting position is ‘I don’t know what’s happening’, the next step is to find out, not use ignorance as the foundation for some rambling declaration of wibble.”

Former Tory adviser Nick Timothy added: “There are some brilliant people at GB News who must be wondering how and why this s*** has been aired.”

Art historian Dr Bendor Grosvenor said: “Man who watches GB News says he doesn’t know what’s really going on in the world.”

And Robert Shrimsley, a journalist with the FT, added: “Neil Oliver: I don’t know what’s happening in Ukraine. I don’t understand it either. But here are my opinions anyway.”

I did, because I thought it was in the best interests of the story, one hit on GB News from Kyiv. However, in light of Neil Oliver's comments, I will no longer be accepting any bids from GB News. There are red lines, they've been crossed. — Oz Katerji (@OzKaterji) February 28, 2022

After his speech, Neil Oliver presumably went home and whoever lives with him had to figure out what to do with their face as he walked through the door. — Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) February 28, 2022

Neil Oliver: I don't know what's happening in Ukraine. I don't understand it either. But here are my opinions anyway. — robert shrimsley (@robertshrimsley) February 28, 2022

Actual News v GB “News” pic.twitter.com/prCzcGs4tA — Tim Mills 🇺🇦 (@timmytapper) February 28, 2022

Neil Oliver has today confirmed, if we needed confirmation, that he knows fuck all about fuck all. — Fergal Lynch (@fergallynch1) February 28, 2022

Neil Oliver. He’s like a village idiot, without a village. https://t.co/xJZBjyEd4J — Paul 🇪🇺 (@the_frypod) February 28, 2022

"We now go to our coastal reporter Neil Oliver, who's interviewing radicalised sand castles" pic.twitter.com/biKhDwaJLL — Jaimie (@JaimieAlexKay) February 28, 2022

