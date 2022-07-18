There are two reasons why Prince Andrew should be sweating today: Firstly it is beyond hot and secondly there are rumours of a picture of him that would cause even more misery for the Royal Family.

It comes as a BBC employee who worked covering Prince Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview claims to have a photograph that could shatter the Royal Family if it was ever made public.

Andrew agreed to talk to Emily Maitlis in November 2019 at Buckingham Palace, where he was questioned about his association with paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

We all know how well it went.

He claims to have visited a Pizza Express in Woking, he didn’t sweat and showed no remorse for being friends with one of the worst sex offenders in history.

Picture

Photographer Mark Harrison, who was present during the BBC sit-down, took a snap that would cause serious embarrassment if it ever got out, it has been claimed.

“Our jaws dropped to the floor when we saw it,” a source said. “It would cause Andrew much embarrassment – and imagine how high the bar has to be to cause him embarrassment after everything that has happened.”

It has been questioned why it has not been released.

The BBC, which protected its child abiuer golden goose Jimmy Savile and other sex offender DJs, is choosing to protect abuse ring client Prince Andrew by burying a shameful photo of him



When did the BBC become Max Clifford? https://t.co/EIGWtTFs1G pic.twitter.com/wc75ZmGgwJ — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) July 17, 2022

Film

The story behind the disgraced Duke of York’s disastrous Newsnight interview will be made into a film.

Screenwriter Peter Moffat is adapting a book by producer Sam McAlister, who clinched the controversial sit down with Andrew about his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

United Agents confirmed the movie, to be called Scoop, describing the forthcoming film as “exciting news”.

Reactions

The increasing heat and the high temperatures got people talking about Andrew:

1.

do we think prince andrew is sweating yet — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) July 18, 2022

2.

Over the next couple of days, the UK will experience something that has never been recorded before:



Prince Andrew sweating. pic.twitter.com/LulJYJgB13 — Ade Morris (@AdeMorris82) July 17, 2022

3.

All of this is to deflect Prince Andrew’s mess. https://t.co/66CV6v6vpA — Steven Erickson-Charles 🏳️‍🌈👨🏼‍🤝‍👨🏻 (@StevenErick1976) July 17, 2022

4.

5.

Wait until the young fella Google searches for 'Prince Andrew'. https://t.co/UiENYzMSvY — Paul Moore (@ElChiefMoore) July 11, 2022

6.

Solidarity with Prince Andrew over the next couple of days. He'll get through this heatwave. No sweat. — George Smiley (@364690) July 17, 2022

7.

The red weather warning was triggered by an eye witness account of Prince Andrew buying a can of Lynx Africa from Superdrug last Thursday. — Duck.💙 (@wayney1964) July 17, 2022

8.

Seriously jealous of Prince Andrew right now and his inability to sweat — Billy Reid 🌊 (@_billyreid) July 18, 2022

9.

If there was ever a time to test Prince Andrew’s claim about his ‘inability to sweat’ this weekend would be it 🔥☄️ https://t.co/niPglFERkF — Georgia Townend (@georgiatownend_) July 16, 2022

10.

Related:Duke of York’s Newsnight interview to be made into film with A-list actor in running to play Andrew