Sky News has cancelled its scheduled Tory leadership debate after Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss declined to take part.

The broadcaster cancelled Tuesday evening’s event with a day’s notice after sources in Mr Sunak’s camp suggested he will only do further TV confrontations if he succeeds in making it to the final two candidates.

Team Truss argued they are focused on behind-closed-doors hustings to win the support of Conservative MPs, who are whittling down the contenders.

A statement from Sky News read: “Tuesday evening’s live television debate on Sky News between the Conservative Party leadership candidates has been cancelled.

Ballots

“Two of the three candidates currently leading in the MPs’ ballots – Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss – have confirmed to Sky News that they do not want to take part.

“Conservative MPs are said to be concerned about the damage the debates are doing to the image of the Conservative Party, exposing disagreements and splits within the party.

“Both are very welcome to take part in future Sky News televised debates.”

The second televised debate, held on Sunday by ITV, saw Mr Sunak engage in furious exchanges with both Foreign Secretary Ms Truss and trade minister Penny Mordaunt, who completes the trio of frontrunners vying for No 10.

The former chancellor accused Ms Truss of peddling “something-for-nothing” economics after she said he was choking off growth by raising taxes to their highest level in 70 years.

Mr Sunak said even former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn did not advocate the sort of loosening of the fiscal rules being proposed by Ms Mordaunt.

On Monday morning Mr Sunak and Ms Truss’s teams told Sky they do not want to take part in the scheduled debate.

One source on Mr Sunak’s team said: “We are very happy to do more debates if we are lucky enough to get to the next stage, including Sky News.”

They argued that it does not represent a change in thinking because the former chancellor’s campaign never confirmed with Sky that he would be taking part.

Rats in a sack

Ms Truss’s team said the Foreign Secretary will participate in any TV debate that all the other candidates sign up to.

The rivals will take part in a private hustings for the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers before Conservative MPs vote again on Monday for their favoured candidate, with the one with the least support being eliminated.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “This Conservative ‘leadership’ contest is so scarily embarrassing they’ve pulled out of the debate – so you can’t see them fighting like rats in a sack.”

A source on Ms Mordaunt’s campaign said: “Media scrutiny is important in this contest. Penny has done broadcast and allowed time for journalists to ask questions at her launch.

“MPs aren’t just picking a new leader, but picking the nation’s new PM. Penny hopes there will be ample opportunity for such scrutiny later in the contest in a format that allows detailed questions and insights.”

Reactions

1.

Tory HQ was reportedly instrumental at pulling the plug on the remaining leadership debate.



Initially, the thinking had been that the country should get to know the candidates. Later, the worry became that the country would get to know the candidates — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) July 18, 2022

2.

Tory leadership candidates and the thought of another leadership debate? pic.twitter.com/f5Ykedhnnq — Ian Brown 🇬🇧💙🌍🇪🇺 (@ianboogiebrown) July 18, 2022

3.

NEW: Labour spox says “the country deserves better than Tory candidates hiding from scrutiny, simply because their first two performances show they would be a danger to the economy and future of the UK”. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) July 18, 2022

4.

Love how the tory candidates are simultaneously the best that they can produce and so shit they can no longer be televised — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 18, 2022

5.

The real #Cowards are the ones that pull out of a televised TV Debate when they realise that their lies don't wash! Rishi Sunak & Liz Truss — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 18, 2022

6.

7.

These Tories always have time for a party, but never have any time for accountability. It's laughable that tomorrow's debate was cancelled. They are cowards! — Daniela Nadj (@DanielaNadj) July 18, 2022

8.

Cowards. If they can’t handle a TV debate then they certainly won’t be able to run the country. pic.twitter.com/cvR6N0TYGL — Emma Lewell-Buck MP (@EmmaLewellBuck) July 18, 2022

9.

Tuesday’s leadership debate on Sky CANCELLED



Why?



1) Truss & Sunak pulled out & don’t want to have any more “bruising exchanges”



– Good luck with Putin



2) MPs “concerned about damage the debates are doing” – because public seeing just how shit they arehttps://t.co/gWyWb2b0LG — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) July 18, 2022

10.

'Do you think any of them are up for the job?!@AngelaRayner says the fact Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have pulled out of a leadership debate tomorrow 'doesn't fill you with a lot of confidence for them to run the country if they don't want to debate themselves.' pic.twitter.com/1PKIZ7vAR0 — LBC (@LBC) July 18, 2022

