An NHS doctor has warned that the heatwave and the surge in cases of Covid-19 in England are resulting in a “nightmare” for health workers.

Dr Claire Bronze, 38, who is an A&E consultant in London, said she is worried about the effect the hot weather will have on patients and staff.

She told the PA news agency: “In some places there are people waiting in A&E for up to two days at a time for a bed in the hospital.

“There are ambulances queuing to get in; we’ve seen a lot of Covid cases again, and then there’s the heat.

“There’s all these things happening that are just a bit of a nightmare and “In some places there are people waiting in A&E for up to two days at a time for a bed in the hospital.

On Friday the Met Office warned that lives could be at risk as it is likely that a record UK temperature could be set early next week.

Red warning

The Met Office red warning, for Monday and Tuesday, covers an area from London up to Manchester and the Vale of York.

The public have been warned to watch out for sunburn and heat exhaustion, with changes in working practices and daily routines recommended.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by nearly 800,000 in a week, with some parts of the country nearing the record levels seen during the spring.

Dr Bronze said: “A lot of hospital buildings are very old, particularly in London, and many don’t have air conditioning and windows that don’t open – so they are extremely hot.

“Some staff still have to wear PPE – so plastic gowns, masks, gloves – on top of their normal uniform which, as you can imagine, means people are quickly going to get very hot and dehydrated.

“Staff are struggling to go for breaks because it’s so busy, then to add to that across the NHS we’ve got so many staff members off sick with Covid at the moment too.

“Our staffing is absolutely obliterated already and then with the heat, we’re quite worried about that.”

“This surge in temperatures is the last thing the NHS needs at the moment”



How could a record-breaking heatwave affect health services next week?



Hear more on #BBCNewscast https://t.co/jTgRQ2vbuv pic.twitter.com/b6tZGYSt3t — BBC Sounds (@BBCSounds) July 15, 2022

On Wednesday, Ruth May, the chief nursing officer for England, tweeted a statement addressing reports that some staff members were being told not to drink water while on shift.

She wrote: “I’ve heard reports that some #teamCNO colleagues are being told not to drink water at nurses stations.

“It’s crucial that all nursing, midwifery and care staff are able to drink water and stay hydrated during a shift at nursing stations or other convenient locations.”

Dr Bronze welcomed the statement and added that allowing access to water should be “obvious”.

She said: “I was glad to see the people at the top saying that it’s important that staff must have access to water.

“To say that staff must be allowed to drink water should be the most obvious of things.

BREAKING: All hospitals in England told to take "immediate steps" to find extra space for patients so that no ambulance waits longer than 30mins. This must be done despite the extra burden on hospital staff, say NHS chiefs. pic.twitter.com/Jb71x4PC3w — Shaun Lintern (@ShaunLintern) July 15, 2022

This will stretch already stretched hospital staff with thousands of vacant posts. There can be no doubt this creates huge safety risks.



But, as the letter says, making ambulances wait is creating huge unknown risks for people in the community calling 999.



Don't get ill! — Shaun Lintern (@ShaunLintern) July 15, 2022

Fluids

“Thankfully, where I work I’ve got access to plenty of water but I think it’s very different from one place to another.

“Most of us have had advice about keeping our patients safe, so making sure everyone’s got access to water… we’re making a real conscious effort to give them more fluids.”

As the temperature rises, Dr Bronze said she is most concerned for elderly people and rough sleepers who may struggle to find shade due to mobility issues.

“The big worry, especially in cities like London, is for homeless people who may be stuck in places where they can’t get water or they may not be able to get out of the heat,” she added.

“The elderly, children and rough sleepers are the ones we are really worried about.”

Thread

Author and Mathematical Biologist at the University of Bath Kit Yates wrote a thread detailing the problems the NHS is dealing with.

If you want to hear from him his book The Math(s) of Life and Death is out now http://amzn.to/2MkmdcM

1.

The NHS is under extreme pressure in the middle of summer.



It's not really being talked about.



Certainly politicians seem to be ignoring it and hoping it goes away.



Here's a thread on just what's happening.



Please share far and wide. This affects all of us.

1/15 — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) July 15, 2022

2.

Perhaps most acutely, the ambulance service is in crisis.

These are all headlines from the last few days.



People are dying because ambulance response times are too slow. They are not even close to hitting their targets…

2/15 pic.twitter.com/5Q3drFHpSf — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) July 15, 2022

3.

Here are the trends in average response times for the different categories of emergency. Cat 2 includes some strokes and heart attacks. The target is 18 minutes.

The actual response time is almost three times that at 51 minutes.

Imagine if it were you or your relative waiting pic.twitter.com/xmo5zwoooO — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) July 15, 2022

4.

Category 1* – the most urgent emergencies – are also missing their target of 7 minutes and by a long way.

*C1 is response time or any type (e.g. by motorcycle) C1T is with the appropriate transport for the patient. 4/15 pic.twitter.com/FVXdf3saJD — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) July 15, 2022

5.

Part of the problem with ambulances is due to difficulties in admitting patients to A+E.



This has lead to ambulances queueing at many hospitals which means they can't go out on calls.



Some patients have even reportedly died in ambulances waiting to be admitted. 5/15 — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) July 15, 2022

6.

The target is to admit patients to A+E within 4 hours of arrival.



At the moment this is not happening for 28% of patients. The trend has been getting worse over the years, but is particularly acute with high levels of covid.

6/15 pic.twitter.com/IUcdc44BSR — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) July 15, 2022

7.

A staggering 4.4% of patients are waiting more than 12 hours to be admitted.

This is rising again with this latest wave. Undoubtedly this will have an impact on the outcomes for some of these patients. 7/15 pic.twitter.com/B0vBVUH1Nb — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) July 15, 2022

8.

For other patients the wait is too much. 6.2% of patients attending A+E are leaving without being treated fully. Again this is rising with the latest covid wave as A+E provision becomes more stretched. 8/15 pic.twitter.com/VIqxhja0VE — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) July 15, 2022

9.

The pinch is not just being felt at the acute end. 6.6 million patients in the UK are currently waiting for treatment. At a time (summer) when we should be eating into this backlog instead operations are being cancelled due to covid pressures. 9/15 pic.twitter.com/ejrrBMeKJd — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) July 15, 2022

10.

… The percentage of patients starting treatment within 18 weeks of referral – at 63% – is also well below the target of 92%. Nearly 2.5 million patients waited longer than 18 weeks. 10/15 pic.twitter.com/RmZ5dPIqlc — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) July 15, 2022

11.

About 330K patients have been waiting for over a year for treatment (about 5%, but that proportion is going up even as the total rises)! The government has a target of eliminating all waits longer than a year by 2025(!) but there doesn't seem to be a plan of how to do that. 11/15 pic.twitter.com/EEVhIr5Gu3 — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) July 15, 2022

12.

Elsewhere, over 1.5 million patients are waiting for diagnostic tests, and this continues to get worse. 12/15 pic.twitter.com/aYYLN7axsO — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) July 15, 2022

13.

Part of these problems are caused by covid, and part by chronic under funding.



Some of these trends are long term, but exacerbated by the pandemic.



What's for sure is we aren't going to magically start hitting these targets any time soon without taking action. 13/15 — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) July 15, 2022

14.

I'm surprised that more people are not up in arms about these figures. It affects everyone.



Our health service is in crisis and yet the NHS has hardly even made an appearance in the campaign to be the UK's next prime minister.

This should be (one of) the burning issue(s) 14/15 — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) July 15, 2022

15.

It's not being heavily reported in the media, so please do let people know about this.



Empower them with the stats they need to talk to their friends, to alert their neighbours, to complain to their MPs.



It can't go on like this.



ENDS — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) July 15, 2022

Related: Does outsourcing in the NHS kill people?