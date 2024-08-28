This September, Good Measure will launch beneath the much-loved Taiwanese neighbourhood restaurant, Daddy Bao in Tooting.

Transforming the hidden basement storeroom into a subterranean drinking den, Good Measure will do just as its name suggests: serve punchy cocktails but with a Tawainese twist.

Guests will sit amongst the stacks of steamer baskets, ferments, spices and see the drinks infusions the team are working on.

Inspired by the burgeoning cocktail scene in Taipei, Good Measure will offer an eclectic array of drinks, using ingredients and flavours found throughout Taiwan’s famous culinary scene.

Imagine an Old Fashioned infused with peanut whiskey, or a Bellini enhanced by the umami notes of miso.

The regularly changing cocktail menu, which is exclusive to Good Measure, will feature highlights including:

● Cream of Matcha – East London Gin, Moonlight sake, lemon, matcha, Greek yoghurt

● Peanut Old Fashioned – peanut infused Buffalo Trace, brown sugar syrup, chocolate bitters

● Apricot Affair – plum sake, yuzu sake, Cocchi Americano, apricot brandy ● Plum Green – plum sake, Toki whisky, green tea, lime, tonic ● Taipei Sour – Plum, lemon, guava, cinnamon syrup

The bar will offer a selection of mocktails as well as Taiwanese bar snacks to complement the drinks offering.

Just as in Taipei, where some of the best bars are found in the most unexpected places, Good Measure is set amongst the restaurant storage shelves, bottles of infusions and stacks of ingredients but provides an intimate candlelit space with 15 seats, a killer cocktail list, set to the beat of old skool hip hop and low fi beats.

Open on Fridays and Saturdays from 6pm to 10.30pm for walk-ins only, the bar offers an intimate space that’s ripe for a pre-dinner tipple or those passing by the area and looking for a heady drink.

