Kathy Burke has posted her recollections of the time Perry returned from Manchester in the hit comedy Kevin & Perry.

Liam and Noel Gallagher have heightened speculation that an Oasis reunion could finally be on the horizon as the brothers teased a band announcement could be made on Tuesday.

A short clip of a sign in the style of the Oasis logo was shared to both of their Instagram accounts on Sunday night, as well as on the official Oasis page.

The black sign had the date “27.08.24” written in the middle before it flickered and changed to read “8am”.

Fans of the Manchester rock band have pleaded with the brothers to regroup since they disbanded in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

During Liam’s headline Reading Festival set on Sunday evening, he dedicated the Oasis track Half The World Away to his estranged brother Noel and later their hit Cigarettes & Alcohol to people who he said hate the rock band.

At the end of the gig, the same clip teasing Tuesday’s date was shown on the stage’s main screens.

A classic clip from Kevin & Perry has been doing the rounds on the back of the news.

Reflecting on it on social media platform X, Kathy Burke said: “Very nice to see this doing the rounds again. When I was a little kid I used to go to Manchester and come back with the accent. Harry and Paul thought this was very funny so wrote the sketch. The timing was perfect.”

