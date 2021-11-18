Journalist Isabel Oakeshott has provoked fury after she let “charming” Stanley Johnson off the hook for being a little “handsy”.

Caroline Nokes, chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, has accused the prime minister’s dad of forcefully smacking her on the backside and making a vulgar comment at the Conservative Party conference in 2003, ahead of him running to be a Tory MP.

The allegations regarding Johnson erupted after Nokes told Sky News that he smacked her bottom “about as hard as he could” and told her she had a “lovely seat”.

New Statesman journalist Ailbhe Rea has also claimed Johnson “groped” her at the Conservative conference in 2019. In a tweet, Rae said:

“I am grateful to Caroline Nokes for calling out something that none of us should have to put up with, not least from the Prime Minister’s father.”

Stanley Johnson also groped me at a party at Conservative conference in 2019.



I am grateful to Caroline Nokes for calling out something that none of us should have to put up with, not least from the Prime Minister's father. https://t.co/Uf6lEdatux — Ailbhe Rea (@PronouncedAlva) November 15, 2021

The Conservative Environment Network (CEN), for which Stanley Johnson acts as international ambassador, said it was concerned about the the allegations, made by the former cabinet minister Caroline Nokes and the New Statesman journalist Ailbhe Rea.

The group said in a statement: “We take all allegations of inappropriate behaviour very seriously. We have clear internal processes for managing allegations of this nature, and these are currently being followed. The alleged behaviour is not acceptable to CEN.”

Oakesshott

In response, Isabel Oakeshott seemed to brush this off as simply Stanley being ‘handsy.’

The charming Stanley Johnson can be a little over-friendly -indeed handsy – but I don’t believe this is one for the police. Officers should focus their limited resources on investigating real crimes. pic.twitter.com/oZaZtLHigg — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) November 17, 2021

Reactions

There was an outpouring of anger and frustration at her comments, seemingly letting Johnson Snr off without calling him to account.

1.

You might be OK with someone being handsy but other women would find that uncomfortable esp if younger/less established (I would). Your tweet suggests they ought to just ignore it – it's their problem if they're offended, not his for being "over-friendly". It diminishes them. — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) November 17, 2021

2.

Being "handsy" is indeed a "real crime" and it's grim to see it minimised in this way. https://t.co/XVn87kQHvH — Charlotte Nichols (@charlotte2153) November 17, 2021

3.

tw sexual assault, abuse



Every woman I know has been warned to stay away from a "handsy" or "over-friendly" man. We've also warned other women to stay away from them because we know that if/ when our claims are voiced they aren't taken seriously because of opinions like this https://t.co/pXIAJkIUVi — Rachel Charlton-Dailey (@RachelCDailey) November 17, 2021

4.

Deplorable comment, crimes are crimes and groping especially should be taken really seriously by our police so that victims get justice. Your comment miss Oakeshott is disgusting and demeans victims https://t.co/W0X69u8bS4 — James William Nelson (@JamesWilliamN11) November 17, 2021

5.

On days like this you really think what was the bloody point.



To my daughter and her friends: HANDSY IS NOT OK, Do NOT be touched by anyone you don’t want to touch you. https://t.co/OrAAjzLuqF — Rosa Zambonini (@RosaZambonini) November 17, 2021

6.

Like this you mean? pic.twitter.com/WA7W5CbSea — Stephen Miller (@BoyCharioteer) November 17, 2021

7.

What a moral vacuum you are.



Just because you’re happy with old rich men putting their hands on you without invitation doesn’t mean other women should have to be. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) November 17, 2021

8.

How dare you use your position to downplay the seriousness of assault against women. — Chrissie💙 Grech (v)🇪🇺 #JohnsonOut (@ChrissieGrech) November 17, 2021

9.

there's something deeply disturbing about the Johnson family and it's apologists. pic.twitter.com/JafyAt29Lz — fat lad 🌈 NHS (@formerlyknow) November 17, 2021

10.

How – in 2021 – can someone be described as both “charming” and “handsy”? https://t.co/9jeFq7Zp6l — Prof Alice Roberts💙 (@theAliceRoberts) November 18, 2021

11.

Sexual harassment not real enough for you? https://t.co/iuLTv0qTxC — Danielle C (@Dani1987C) November 17, 2021

Related:Stanley Johnson accused of touching Tory MP inappropriately