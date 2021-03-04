The SNP are embroiled in legal issues at the moment, but support for Independence north of the border is still strong.

The latest poll on Scottish independence found a seven-point lead for people wanting to leave the Union.

The study found 53% of Scots support leaving the UK. In Scotland, 71% of respondents said the country would fare better as an independent nation.

The poll also suggested that there is huge rise in Welsh citizens who want to become a fully independent nation.

Conducted for ITV News Tonight by Savanta ComRes, the survey found just under 40 per cent of Welsh citizens to be in favour of leaving the Union. this represents the highest levels of support ever recorded. For many years the number in favour of independence was around 10 per cent.

Many of those polled, citing feelings that their country has different social attitudes to the UK as a whole and unhappiness at Westminster’s response to the Covid pandemic.

Plaid Cymru Tweeted: “The Union is failing all parts of the UK beyond the Westminster bubble. Only a Plaid Cymru government can deliver a referendum on an #indyWales which more and more people want.”

Paul Waugh Tweeted: “It’s not just Scotland… New @SavantaComRes poll for ITV has found 39% of Welsh people say they are now in support of Welsh independence. The highest levels of support ever recorded.”

Peter Hain, the former Labour secretary of state for Wales and Neath MP, said: “This is a grim warning to Boris Johnson that his cavalier hostility to Wales’ democratic rights and parliament risks tearing the UK apart. He has single-handedly transformed derisory levels of independence support into a threatening one.”

Mick Antoniw, a Labour member of the Welsh parliament, who is a leading proponent of a new “radical federalism” for the UK, said: “There is no doubt that more and more people in Wales want change in our relationship with Westminster. This has mainly been fuelled by a UK Tory government intent on centralising power in Downing Street and its failure to engage with the Welsh government on key policies and reforms.”

A spokesperson for the UK government said: “The United Kingdom is the most successful political and economic union the world has ever seen, and this pandemic and our collective response, from the furlough scheme to vaccine procurement and the backing of our military personnel, has shown that we are at our strongest when we work together towards a common goal.”

