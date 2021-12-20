Good Morning Britain has been cancelled between Christmas and New Year due to concerns over the new Covid-19 variant.

TV bosses pulled the plug on the show t o “protect” the TV team in London, where a major incident has been declared amid the ‘hugely concerning’ Omicron spread.

The capital has been hit with 140,000 confirmed Covid cases in a week after they rocketed by up to 500 per cent among young adults and also increased among pensioners.

Londoners have been queuing to get their jabs in a bid to stop its hospitals being overwhelmed.

Previously, the ITV show had been planned to run from Wednesday December 29th to Friday December 31th, but those dates have been axed.

GMB will still have a special broadcast on Christmas Day from 7am until 9am.

“There is a special GMB Christmas Day show which airs from 7-9am,” a spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

“GMB was due to be on air from Weds 29th – Fri 31st December 2021 but due to the pandemic and to protect our teams, we have decided to give them an extended break.

“GMB will not broadcast next week, but will be back on air on Tues 4th Jan 2022.”

Earlier today Adil Ray was credited for skewering Dominic Raab on the show over new pictures of a Downing Street gathering.

Watch the clip in full below:

.@adilray and @CharlotteHawkns challenge Deputy PM @DominicRaab over the photo showing Boris Johnson alongside his wife Carrie and up to 17 staff relaxing and drinking in the Downing Street garden during lockdown in May last year.



Watch GMB 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/1jq5HuB9dJ — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 20, 2021

