On ‘Freedom Day’ on Monday Scotland Yard reported that 11 people were arrested amid an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in Westminster, which saw demonstrators block a road and force traffic to a standstill.

In attendance were Piers Corbyn and Gillian McKeith, plus a number of the other usual suspects.

Why were they protesting about the lockdown on freedom day? Your guess is as good as ours.

As James Felton tweeted, a few of us are “starting to think they just like to pretend they’re oppressed.”

Ex Police Officer Mark Sexton speaks at #londonprotest and explains PCR tests saying it is not fit for purpose. He says that Millions of people are suffering because of this testing system which is destroying lives.#NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere pic.twitter.com/IjHLrM62I6 — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) July 19, 2021

The People surround Whitehall. They have had enough. Freedom needs to mean exactly that ……Freedom. And no forced or mandated jabs for anyone. Choose Truth ! #NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere #londonprotest pic.twitter.com/HQkbWwmEOL — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) July 19, 2021

McKeith, who refers to herself a the ‘poo’ lady in reference to a TV show where she analysed people’s excrement, is now fully embedded within the Covid sceptics, and has even become somewhat of a theorist.

Yesterday, in a moment of ‘genius’, she came up with this and posted it on Twitter.

Have a look for yourself to see if you think it is as great as she thinks it is.

Truth is always in plain sight. — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) July 21, 2021

Reactions

You can see what people thought of her eureka moment below.

I have analysed this

and it is poop https://t.co/nk1ghIw3o0 — trouteyes (@trouteyes) July 21, 2021

Easily my favourite thing about conspiracy theorists is that they believe that all of these secret, evil plans are made by the same people as those who haunt waterparks on Scooby Doo https://t.co/iX74UDfzFS — Darren 🏳️‍🌈 (@Darren_J96) July 21, 2021

She is D. Delirious

She is I. An idiot

She is S. Superficial

She is C. Complicated

She is O oh oh oh https://t.co/5gk2DnorbV — chris fletcher (@fletcherchriss) July 21, 2021

Faeces

Rummaging

Annoying

Unqualified

Doctor https://t.co/wRfPKzXtUV — Mark Worgan (@worgztheowl) July 21, 2021

I think you have established that antihistamines should not be taken with gin. So, bravo for that. https://t.co/yzYpFy46Em — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) July 21, 2021

It’s not a massive shock that Not A Doctor Tupperware Shit Woman thinks an acrostic is a form of medical evidence. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) July 21, 2021

Shame.



It looks like Gillian McKeith is suffering from a terrible case of “Long Stupid”. pic.twitter.com/3st8uUfVXf — In Cider Trader (@JimBlower) July 21, 2021

Honestly Gillian I can’t see how I missed it.



And COV sounds like “cough”… it all makes sense.. — Dr Ben Janaway (@drjanaway) July 21, 2021

I know that if I was organising a global conspiracy I’d definitely make the virus’s name an acronym of what I was planning all along, just for fun 🙃 pic.twitter.com/sys4YRgPoA — Gwdihŵ🦉 (@youwouldknow) July 21, 2021

We would have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for:

– that meddling woman who rummages through human shit on the telly

– our love of acronyms — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 21, 2021

How did noone else spot this? It changes everything. https://t.co/ukvDLNgiUu — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) July 21, 2021

Would you like to work a few shifts on our ICU, what with your vast medical qualifications and expertise? — Michael Goulden (@mikegoulden) July 21, 2021

