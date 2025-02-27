Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have left Romania on a private jet bound for the US, according to reports.

Sources told the BBC that the brothers left Romania soon after 05:00 local time (03:00 GMT) on Thursday morning (27 February) on a private het from the Baneasa airport.

The pair have been in Romania for the past three years after they were arrested in the country on allegations of rape, trafficking minors and money laundering, all of which they deny.

The brothers, who hold dual UK-US nationality, had been banned from leaving Romania for more than two years, but it seems this has been lifted.

It is unclear what role the US has played in this, with Romania’s prime minister having previously denied being pressured by the Trump administration to allow the brothers to travel.

The two men are also wanted by police in the UK over allegations of rape and human trafficking, which they also deny. Their extradition to the UK will be dealt with once the Romania case finishes.

According to the BBC, there are reports in Romania that the brothers are heading for Florida.

Romanian authorities have said they maintain “judicial control” and the case against the Tate brothers has not been dropped. Both will be expected to return to Romania.

The Romanian special prosecutor’s service, DIICOT, said in a statement: “Regarding two defendants, individuals with dual citizenship, American and British, who are under judicial control in the criminal cases being investigated by DIICOT – Central Structure, we make the following clarification: the request to revoke the preventive measure of judicial control has been rejected, and it remains in place in both cases where criminal prosecution is under way.”

Earlier this month, Romania’s Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu told local TV that President Trump’s special envoy had brought up the issue of the Tate brothers during a conversation at the Munich Security Conference.

Andrew and Tristan Tate have strong support in far-right circles and supported Trump’s presidential campaign.

