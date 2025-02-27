Donald Trump has claimed that the EU was “formed to screw the US” after he threatened to hit the European bloc with 25% tariffs.

The threat of increased tariffs on Europe is just the latest in continuing tensions rising between the EU, UK and US disagreeing on how best to handle the war in Ukraine.

Trump has also been throwing his weight around since his administration came to power, using tariffs as bartering tools to get what he wants.

He has already threatened neighbours Mexico and Canada with 25% tariffs, leading to both nations striking a deal to delay their implementation.

Now, during his first cabinet meeting of his second term yesterday, Trump has taken aim at Europe.

The president said that the EU was “formed to screw the US” and that the details of the tariffs for Europe would soon be released.

He said: “We have made a decision and we’ll be announcing it very soon. It’ll be 25%.”

BREAKING: Trump says the EU was 'formed in order to screw' US, and then vows to implement 25% tariffs on them.



FACT CHECK: The EU was primarily established to promote peace, economic cooperation, and political stability in Europe after the devastation of World War II. pic.twitter.com/nUkaCOsnSX — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 26, 2025

The EU has already responded to Trump’s threats saying they vow to respond “firmly and immediately” describing the trade barrier as “unjustified”.

A European Commission spokesperson said: “The EU will react firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade, including when tariffs are used to challenge legal and non-discriminatory policies. The EU will always protect European businesses, workers and consumers from unjustified tariffs.”

The 27-country-strong union is the United States’ third largest trading partner alongside China.

The 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico are set to be implemented from next week.

Earlier this week, Trump met with French president, Emmanuel Macron and discussed trade agreements.

Macron told Fox News: “Come on, you cannot have a trade war with China and Europe at the same time. I hope I convinced him.”

Meanwhile the Polish prime minister, Donald Tusk, has said the EU should do all it can to avoid “totally unnecessary and stupid tariff wars”.

On Wednesday, the US president took to his own social media platform, Truth Social to argue against critics of his tariff scheme, saying they were “soooo wrong”.

He wrote: “The tariffs will drive massive amounts of auto manufacturing to MICHIGAN, a State which I just easily one [sic] in the Presidential Election.”

