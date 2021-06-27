GB News has seen their viewing figures plummet following an explosive start.
The right-wing news channel debuted to ratings of 336,000 on June 13, higher even than established rivals Sky News and BBC News.
But the latest figures showed a significant slump, with Welsh language S4C shows such as Pobol y Cwm attracting a higher number of viewers.
The stats show that as few as 32,000 people tuned in on Thursday, with Andrew Neil’s own flagship show only attracted 31,000.
Pobol y Cwm, on the other hand, attracts 44,000 viewers, while Welsh language Paw Patrol, Patrol Pawennau, pulls in over five times as many viewers at 161,000.
The slump in GB News viewers comes as Chairman Andrew Neil announced that he would be taking a break from presenting on the network.
At the end of his regular program Thursday, Andrew Neil, said that he would “be back before the summer is out, and popping up when you least expect it.”
Colin Brazier, another presenter for the channel, will be taking over Neil’s place during his break.
Related: Matt Hancock: The man with 9 lives
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .