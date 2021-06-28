











Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Monday 28 June 2021

Cloudy across Wales, the Midlands and northern England with some heavy rain at first, turning lighter and patchier later. Some warm sunshine elsewhere but heavy showers developing in the south.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Rather cloudy across the south with showers or longer spells of rain, heavy with a risk of thunderstorms in places. Largely dry in the north with warm sunny spells.

London Weather forecast for today:

Cloud will start to break up early in the morning, allowing some sunny spells before showers start to form. Heavy thundery showers returning to the South East by evening. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Nil.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

An unsettled outlook with showers possible most days. During the afternoon, showers are likely to be heavy and slow-moving, possibly with some thunder. Chance of drier but cloudy conditions Thursday.

