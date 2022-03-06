The Government must “fight back” against the idea that there is a conflict between the economy and the environment, a senior minister said recently. Now Nigel Farage has taken on the battle against attempts to deal with the climate crisis

Speaking a little more than 100 days after the end of Cop26, Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke rejected claims from sections of his party that rising energy bills and the cost of living crisis means the Government’s net-zero ambitions should be reined in.

Mr Clarke told a meeting held by a cross-party group of MPs on Tuesday that net-zero should not become “seen as a hairshirt movement”.

He said: “We have to avoid that sense that all we are doing is increasing the costs and the challenges that already confront people in their daily lives and that this is just something which is a regrettable necessity.”

Responding to attempts by the Net Zero Scrutiny Group of around 20 Conservative MPs and peers to link the Government’s net-zero policies to the rising cost of living, Mr Clarke said scaling back the UK’s net-zero ambitions would be “positively irrational”.

Never missing a chance to wade into a debate, Mr Farage has demanded a referendum on Net Zero.

Nigel Farage’s piece was published in the Mail on Sunday (no surprises there). He tweeted out the article writing: “I am launching a new campaign to kill of Boris Johnson’s ruinous green agenda. We demand a referendum on Net Zero. Read all about it in the Mail on Sunday.”

I am launching a new campaign to kill of Boris Johnson’s ruinous green agenda.



We demand a referendum on Net Zero.



Read all about it in the Mail on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/SRcqFspVCb — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 5, 2022

This new way to try and keep relevant has been slammed by many people on-line…

The curious thing about Nigel Farage..is even when something has nothing to do with Brexit his campaigns always seem to tally with Russia's interests.



Here in midst of war, where Russia's only trump card is its oil, Farage launches a campaign to step up our consumption of oil. pic.twitter.com/A6cpDZgLdR — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@nicktolhurst) March 6, 2022

You can demand kipper sandwiches for klingons as far as I care. You have no constituency beyond your mega odd messagegram work — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 5, 2022

God, you are such an insufferable haemorrhoid of a human being — •𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗔• (@agirlcalledlina) March 6, 2022

I think we've had quite enough of your referendums, thank you very much Farage.



By the way, it's "off", not "of" – please learn to use the English language. pic.twitter.com/UHiLK2ZXgG — Herbie Cumberland #IamTammy (@HerbyCumberland) March 6, 2022

The public have already voted in favour of achieving net zero, as you’ll no doubt recall it was a key point in the tory party’s manifesto at the last election. Surely you’re not advocating overturning the result of a democratic vote? That would be hypocritical. — The Grand Vizier Ooslam Fooslam 🇺🇦 (@howfaristheM1) March 5, 2022

I suppose the slogan for the ridiculous new Farage anti Net Zero campaign will be ‘Nyet Zero’. 🇷🇺 #StopPutin #idiocracy — Brendan May 🇺🇦 (@bmay) March 6, 2022

Straight out of #DontLookUp



Putin loves our addiction to oil and gas



So #Farage launches a campaign to increase our addiction to oil and gas #FarageIsARussianAsset https://t.co/bDH1HI4TeQ — Keith Mullin/TheFarm (@KeithMullin) March 6, 2022

Nigel Farage not happy bringing about Putin’s Brexit, economic hardship, destroying Britain’s global reputation, he now wants to use the ignorance of his rabid right-wing base to deny us a path to save the planet & humanity



Let that sink in



His paymasters are sick individuals pic.twitter.com/TNqMAPLV9Z — BremainInSpain (@BremainInSpain) March 6, 2022

The man who campaigned for a Brexit



That decimated industries



That crippled businesses



That sent your cost of living soaring



Is going to tell you we must ditch Net Zero because he cares about the cost to British people



Don’t fall for it again UKhttps://t.co/dg9rd5nBPR — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) March 6, 2022

Nigel Farage's latest "campaign" to help oligarchs & right-wing libertarian billionaires not just in Russia, but those in Britain & America too.



Farage is an obsequious useful idiot to the billionaire class, & he uses populist nationalism to divide people. pic.twitter.com/7evD672lBl — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) March 6, 2022

I see that Farage has identified another grifting opportunity pic.twitter.com/I2Di2GaBUZ — European Unity #FBPE 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 #JohnsonOut #Rejoin (@EuropeanUnity1) March 6, 2022

Farage's latest move is worrying. Red Wall MPs already talking about abuse from constituents for even using words 'net zero' on social media.



But the answer is to reframe not retreat. Green jobs & industry speak to potential & aspiration. They need to be backed up by delivery. pic.twitter.com/k0o7yYdxgd — Adam Hawksbee (@ahawksbee) March 6, 2022

Putin’s economic power is built on the West’s reliance on oil and gas. Launching a campaign to increase that reliance is quite the look. pic.twitter.com/KGhL3NjWzd — James Murray (@James_BG) March 6, 2022

