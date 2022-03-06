More than 1.5million refugees have now fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries since Vladimir Putin invaded, United Nations figures have shown. it comes as the UK has been slammed for apparently turning away Ukrainian refugees at Calais.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called the migrant crisis the ‘fastest growing crisis in Europe since World War II’.

He tweeted yesterday morning: ‘More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in 10 days — the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.’

Today at Palanca I saw thousands and thousands of people streaming across Ukraine’s border crossing with Moldova.



Thousands of stories of separation, anguish, and loss.



A difficult day, but much respect for the many dedicated Moldovan officials and people helping the refugees. pic.twitter.com/84dPcFcCPG — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) March 4, 2022

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited a welcome centre set up by Polish authorities in what once was a shopping centre in Korczowa, where roughly 3,000 refugees are taking shelter.

Mr Blinken heard harrowing tales from mothers and their children who described long and perilous journeys – and the shock of the sudden disruption and the fear for their lives – after fleeing the devastation of the war.

“Near our home we heard bombs,” said Venera Ahmadi, 12, who said she came with her brother and sister, six dogs and seven cats from Kyiv – 372 miles away.

“We walked to the border, I don’t know how many hours. We crossed the border on foot.”

Calais

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, in a strongly-worded letter to Priti Patel, urged London to set up a proper consular presence in Calais to issue visas after 150 Ukrainians were turned away and asked to obtain visas at UK consulates in Paris or Brussels.

Darmanin said the UK’s response was “completely unsuitable” and showed a “lack of humanity” towards refugees “in distress”, reported news agency AFP.

“It is imperative that your consular representation, exceptionally and for the duration of this crisis, is able to issue visas for family reunification on the spot in Calais,” Mr Darmanin added.

Reactions

1.

Hearing on @bbc5live how a Ukrainian woman and her 8-year-old daughter slept rough for 4 days and nights in freezing temperatures to cross the Polish border, only to be refused entry to the UK at Calais. Compassion is not complex. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) March 6, 2022

2.

150 Ukrainians have been turned away by the UK at the border in Calais.



I don’t want to read a single other thing about the war in Ukraine being “the making” of Boris Johnson. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) March 6, 2022

3.

I spoke to a desperate Ukrainian family, including disabled elderly women, who travelled 1,000 miles to Calais but are being denied access to the UK to be with their only family. At least 130 refugees are there – with numbers rising fast @Care4Calais https://t.co/Wj4ibcdG9z pic.twitter.com/yLx7V85vk2 — Laura Connor (@ljconnorjourno) March 5, 2022

4.

And this is where we are now – this is our broken reputation now on the global stage. France rightly accuses UK Govt of “lack of humanity”.



Compare this horrendous ⁦@ukhomeoffice⁩ behaviour to the welcoming seen in Poland, Moldova, Germany. ⁦ https://t.co/vYSgtolmNb — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) March 6, 2022

5.

Shocking – Ukrainian families turned away by UK at Calais & told to go back to Paris for a visa.



Priti Patel needs to get a grip.



Send an emergency @ukhomeoffice team to Calais immediately to sort this out today & get desperate people swiftly through.https://t.co/YAmyu42Xiq — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) March 6, 2022

6.

Government still not helping Ukrainian refugees who have families in the UK despite Priti Patel saying the government is helping. 150 people at Calais being told to go to Paris to apply. Inhumane. — Bill Esterson (@Bill_Esterson) March 6, 2022

7.

Ukrainian mother who has been living and working in England turned back at Calais after rescuing daughter from Ukraine border https://t.co/OXcWzsaumS — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) March 6, 2022

8.

An au pair living 6ys in 🇬🇧 crossed Europe 6 days to rescue 8 yr old daughter. She has been turned away at Calais. Johnson's UK won't let her back in



1 example why the 🇫🇷Int Min yesterday complained to Patel about🇬🇧's "lack of humanity" towards 🇺🇦refugeeshttps://t.co/gPncHl9z4G — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) March 6, 2022

