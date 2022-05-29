The PM has decided that it would be fitting to bring back imperial measurements in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

It would fulfill one of his post-Brexit pledges.

Sky News reported he will announce on Friday that imperial measurements are to be revived as part of a bonfire of EU regulations.

The plan is earmarked as “red meat” designed to appeal to pro-Brexit voters in Red Wall constituencies and older Conservative supporters.

It will be denounced as a waste of taxpayers’ money and many under 40, may struggle with the change.

At present traders are legally obliged to use metric measurements such as grams, kilograms, milli-litres and litres when selling packaged or loose goods in England, Scotland and Wales.

Back in 2019 Mr Johnson promised a new “era of generosity and tolerance towards traditional measurements” and claimed measuring in pounds and ounces was an “ancient liberty”.

National interest

And in a policy paper entitled “Brexit Opportunities” last September, the Cabinet Office vowed to “review the EU ban on markings and sales in imperial units and legislate in due course”.

At the time Lord Frost declared: “Overbearing regulations were often conceived and agreed in Brussels with little consideration of the UK national interest. We now have the opportunity to do things differently.”

Business Minister Paul Scully added: “We are reviewing the EU ban on the use of imperial units for markings so that businesses have more choice over the measures they use.

“This is an important step in taking back control of our national rules, and we will consult to ensure that we have the best evidence available on which to make changes. An assessment of the economic impact on businesses will be carried out in due course.”

Reactions

We will just leave these here…

1.

Who called it “a return to imperial measurements” and not a “foot fetish”? — Bethany Black twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) May 28, 2022

2.

Wow. We got a deal his own Brexit opportunities Minister says would be “an act of self harm” to implement in full which will which will inflict double the damage on the UK economy of the pandemic & robbed generations of our children of free movement but…https://t.co/zUWE5b7Hsm — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) May 28, 2022

3.

Three guineas, one yard ounce and a shilling thruppence if you can tell me what imperial units are stupidity and corruption measured in? https://t.co/TN8PwFQZWD — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) May 28, 2022

4.

What a fucking pathetic place the UK has become. I am not using pounds, shillings and pence, nor am I using imperial weights and measures. There is a reason the metric system is so prevalent around the world. https://t.co/l3m5OBZDhu — Duchess Sam Malin and the boy cat Lucy (@SamanthaMalin) May 28, 2022

5.

We were told Brexit was about a brave new dawn. It was always a mutton headed backwards looking pile of shine.



https://t.co/Z5DtXJKcIR — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 28, 2022

6.

The announcement of the return of imperial measurements is an important recent tradition which we should all celebrate. I’m already looking forward to the next time this is announced. — David Gauke (@DavidGauke) May 28, 2022

7.

Brexit is an empty coffin. They need to fill it with something before Britain's reputation gets buried for good. That's all the imperial measurements thing is. — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 29, 2022

8.

Nothing Boris Johnson says or does is for any purpose other than supporting Boris Johnson. That’s true for deporting refugees, bringing back imperial measures, reducing accountability for ministers, etc etc. It’s all about him. Every single time. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) May 28, 2022

9.

Unfortunately, all the old folk who would have welcomed the return of imperial measurements (thanks to Boris Johnson) are now dead from Covid (thanks to Boris Johnson). — Hugh Osborne (@HughRSOsborne) May 28, 2022

10.

"Boris Johnson to reportedly bring back imperial measurements to mark platinum jubilee



Move is an apparent attempt to win support from Brexit voters in seats Tories fear losing"



What new sick populism is this? It's all a joke to Big Dog. https://t.co/935iq3QIyp — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) May 28, 2022

11.

Tory Brainstorming Session:

"Right, we are facing a cost of living crisis, soaring energy prices, galloping inflation… let's have your ideas!"

"Er… sell bananas by the pound?"

"Brilliant – that should do it" #imperial — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) May 28, 2022

12.

I bet the Brexit fans will love seeing signs at petrol stations for:

"Unleaded £7.66 per gallon"#imperial — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) May 28, 2022

13.

Hello, weights and measures inspector here. They were not taken away by 'foreign bureaucrats'. It was long standing UK policy to move to SI units. The legislation to remove imperial was a UK instrument amending a UK act of Parliament. It had nothing to do with the EU. — Pippa Musgrave (@PippaMusgrave1) May 28, 2022

14.

I'm sure everyone will feel that having imperial measures more than makes up for the fact that their country is being flushed down the toilet by a corrupt incompetent liar who doesn't give a shit about anyone but himself. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) May 28, 2022

