Elon Musk might think Tommy Robinson is Britain’s political saviour, but the former EDL man barely managed to scrape more than 2 per cent of the vote when he stood for election in 2019.

Having claimed for weeks to be on the crest of an international movement – one that elected Donald Trump in the US – the man whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon had expected to “walk into Brussels like Connor McGregor” upon his election.

In the end, Robinson lost his £5,000 deposit, and sneaked out of the election count in central Manchester barely an hour after he had arrived.

He tried to put a brave face on it, claiming the establishment had “arranged and organised” for him to be banned from social media to scupper his election bid, but it was a resounding defeat for the founder of the English Defence League

Reminders of the election have surfaced after Robinson, currently serving 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to contempt of court, won the support of Elon Musk in America.

The X owner tweeted on Thursday morning (02/01) that authorities should free Robinson from solitary confinement, suggesting he had been locked up for “telling the truth”.

Thoughts:



● UK didn't vote for Musk and most of us think he's a bit of a dick.



● The last time the convicted liar Tommy Robinson stood for parliament he won 2.2% of the vote – and lost his £5,000 deposit .



●People who back either man are a tiny minority in this country. — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 2, 2025

Related: Reform UK becomes only political party to get Government verification tick on X