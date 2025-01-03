Reform UK has received a grey verification tick on X which demarks government organisations or officials.

Unlike Labour, the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party, which all have blue verification marks, Reform UK has been a grey tick despite X’s official eligibility criteria excluding political parties.

Unlike most political parties, Reform was established as a private limited company, with Nigel Farage holding the majority of shares.

At the party’s conference in September, Farage committed to “surrendering” of his shares in the company, something he has yet to do.

The Clacton MP recently met with X owner Elon Musk at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida.

It comes after Musk was reported to be mulling a $100 million deal with the UK party, despite being a resident of the United States of America.

“We had a great meeting with Elon Musk for an hour yesterday. We learned a great deal about the Trump ground game and will have ongoing discussions on other areas”, Nigel Farage and Nick Candy said.

“We only have one more chance left to save the West and we can do great things together.

“Our thanks also to President Trump for allowing us to use Mar-A-Lago for this historic meeting. The special relationship is alive and well.”

X's official eligibility criteria for Government verification exclude political parties pic.twitter.com/m3QvnvdELA — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) January 2, 2025

Related: Reminder: The Tories have handed out 10 times more knighthoods to MPs than Labour since 2010