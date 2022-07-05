Boris Johnson promised to “help people through the current difficult times” as he tried to shift the focus onto the economy rather than the row surrounding his former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

But the Cabinet meeting this morning was very very sombre.

Opening a meeting of his Cabinet, Mr Johnson said: “It will be in people’s pay packets from tomorrow onwards and amongst other things it is there to help people up and down the country with the cost of living.

Mutiny

“It’s part of the £37 billion that we are able to spend to help people through the current pressures on food prices, on energy prices, that we are seeing.

“It shows that the Government is firmly on the side of the British people.”

But by the look of the cabinet, the wind has gone out of their sails, a mutiny is on the cards, but has the ship already sunk?

Cabinet looks laugh a minute this morning pic.twitter.com/AScSMhMi9T — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) July 5, 2022

Succession

Some cheeky scamp has put the clip of this morning’s meeting to the hit TV show Succession‘s theme tune and it is wonderful.

How long before Boris Johnson is finally told: ‘Go on, F*ck OFF!.’

Watch

This Cabinet/Succession mash-up is immense. ~AA https://t.co/UoNT4PKyrP — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) July 5, 2022

