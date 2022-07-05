Michael Fabricant is someone people will look at in the future and think ‘what was that all about.’

To be fair, a lot of people might think like that now.

This time he had made some pretty terrible comments regarding the Chris Pincher scandal.

It comes as an ex-civil servant Simon McDonald says No 10 are “factually incorrect” to say the PM was unaware of a Chris Pincher complaint.

In his letter, Lord McDonald said: “Mr Johnson was briefed in person about the initiation and outcome of the investigation. There was a ‘formal complaint’.

“Allegations were ‘resolved’ only in the sense that the investigation was completed; Mr Pincher was not exonerated. To characterise the allegations as ‘unsubstantiated’ is therefore wrong”

🚨 Ex-civil servant Simon McDonald says No 10 are "factually incorrect" to say the PM was unaware of a Chris Pincher complaint.



💬He says the PM was "briefed in person".



🎙️@NickyAACampbell asks:



Boris Johnson: Does he still have your support❓



📲https://t.co/OgpmHw3WG1 — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) July 5, 2022

It was only a few days ago his tweet about Covid deaths was called out online.

Last year, #Starmer claimed that Britain had suffered one of the highest mortality tolls on the continent.

Not true according to the #WHO.

The #UK comes is 15th place out of 27 #EU member states behind 🇩🇪 🇮🇹 🇪🇸

Will #Starmer apologise? pic.twitter.com/x0P8YPwXxO — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧🇺🇦🌻 (@Mike_Fabricant) July 2, 2022

In response, a different graph was shared that called out Fabrican’t claims.

Here got the correct graphic to back up Sir Kiers statement, are you now going to apologise for you defamatory tweet. pic.twitter.com/FUoBViMkIh — Steve Hayes (@TheSteveHayes1) July 2, 2022

Defends Pincher?

Now Fabricant spoke to BBC Radio 5 live, where he said: “‘Nothing is black and white in this world… the way Pincher has been characterised… it does make me wonder who is the guilty party, who is the innocent party.”

Michael Fabricant on #r5live: ‘Nothing is black & white in this world… the way Pincher] has been characterised… it does make me wonder who is the guilty party, who is the innocent party’ — Joel Taylor (@JoelTaylorhack) July 5, 2022

He also retweeted this interview from yesterday in which Caroline Nokes

So many “senior Tory MPs”🙄 https://t.co/U3CKpst6At — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧🇺🇦🌻 (@Mike_Fabricant) July 4, 2022

Also, this story about Pincher’s drunken behaviour, last week, is also troubling

Caroline Nokes(Tory MP) – "I had an experience last week with Chris Pincher … when I encountered Chris, who'd had too much to drink on the Tuesday afternoon… & nothing happened when I reported this, b/c the next night Chris was drunk again." pic.twitter.com/zwZdofKz81 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 4, 2022

And if that wasn’t enough he spouted similar nonsense on GB News.

‘If the Prime Minister has two weaknesses, one is believing you're innocent until proven guilty and the second one is loyalty.’



Michael Fabricant MP discusses Boris Johnson's reaction to Chris Pincher's conduct.



🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/PP6IU0i628 — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 4, 2022

Reactions

1.

Victim blaming Michael Fabricant suggests the men sexually assaulted by Pincher may have been wearing skirts that were too short. 🙄🙄🙄



He has previous form. https://t.co/WLNUBZhNYE pic.twitter.com/qv4GZMREr8 — Lady 🐝 Bee 🐝 Middlemast-Neal #FBPPR #FBPE (@Mistywoman1) July 5, 2022

2.

Listening to Michael Fabricant trying to portray Christopher Pincher as a victim on @bbc5live this morning is a new low. — Savage Pencil (@savage_pencil) July 5, 2022

3.

Asked to explain the appalling actions of Vecna towards the citizens of Hawkins, Michael Fabricant today explained that Vecna is a victim himself of long hours in the Upside Down and a nihilistic addiction to human blood. pic.twitter.com/mmzasUPyLP — Lintstein 🇺🇦🎣⚽️🔥🏢🎎🚴‍♂️🇺🇦🦕 (@staffsref) July 5, 2022

4.

‘In a way, Pincher is a victim too’ according to Fabricant on @bbc5live just now.



In a way, this is an insult to victims. — Sarah Mann (@sarahmann365) July 5, 2022

5.

If they have to bring out Michael Fabricant to apologise for your behaviour, you know you’ve really fucked up — Gaz Aston (@gazaston) July 5, 2022

6.

Man repeatedly gropes and inappropriately touches other men, and repeatedly admits doing so.



Michael Fabricant: “I do wonder who is the guilty party and who is the innocent party”



Give me strength. https://t.co/YH9DQTptaS — Liam McKee (@LiamMcKee) July 5, 2022

7.

Lots of people focusing on Fabricant saying that Pincher is "also a victim" but this line is way worse, the direct, overt victim blaming is unforgivable. I know it's Fabricant & therefore tempting to just hear it as a joke but this is deadly serious & unforgivable. https://t.co/SABl9ezPE6 — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) July 5, 2022

8.

.👆Thanks for watching!

I’ll post the full version later. — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧🇺🇦🌻 (@Mike_Fabricant) July 4, 2022

9.

In what is a new low for Michael Fabricant, he describes @ChrisPincher’s recent actions with a degree of sympathy for his “neighbour”. He also suggests that, there is mitigating circumstances, as Pincher was “drunk”. Could Fabricant be any more offensive, stupid, and insulting? https://t.co/clTsJJOYcw — Lichfield’s Lips 💋 (@lichfield_lips) July 4, 2022

10.

Fabricant remains one of the opposition’s best weapons. https://t.co/Mp77cxIYrz — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) July 5, 2022

Related: ‘Johnson’s lie machine has crashed:’ Letter by former top civil servant sparks fierce reaction on social media