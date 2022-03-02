Joe Biden vowed to make Vladimir Putin “pay a price” for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his first State of the Union address.

The president made his remarks to highlight the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia’s economy through sanctions.

He delivered an ominous warning that without consequences, Russian president Putin’s aggression would not be contained to Ukraine.

“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Mr Biden said.

“They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”

Farage

The State of the Union address won widespread plaudits among pundits, but one was (as ever) left with egg on his face following previous comments made just days before.

Nigel Farage tweeted: “Why is Biden not in Europe taking the lead?”, much to the bemusement of people on social media.

Why is Biden not in Europe taking the lead? — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 26, 2022

Reactions

Here’s what people had to say:

1.

I er… didn't think you were a fan of europe — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 26, 2022

2.

Because the European Union is in Europe taking the lead, you bollock-faced foghorn of ignorance. — Mrs Ess 🌼🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇦🙏🏻🇺🇦🌹 (@hickychip) February 28, 2022

3.

Because the EU are managing just fine. Why aren’t you in Moscow blowing kisses to Putin? — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) February 27, 2022

4.

It’s outrageous they’re not keeping you in the loop. pic.twitter.com/5P4pLnWPYb — Lucky Man🇬🇧🇪🇺 (blue tick pending) (@luckyma_man) February 26, 2022

5.

Why are you not in Ukraine fighting for Russia? — Clodágh (@Clodagh14419271) February 26, 2022

6.

Why were you a regular on RT? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 1, 2022

7.

why don't you go over to Kyiv and give us one of your reports from the front line…? ☠️🇬🇧☠️🇺🇦🤡 — Mike McNulty 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🇺🇦✊ (@bankaudits1) February 26, 2022

