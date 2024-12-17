Some people choose to mince their words when dealing with conflict. Marina Purkiss, however, is not among that crowd. The political commentator delivered a sharp and incisive takedown of how the media treats certain MPs and ministers – and Jacob Rees-Mogg found himself in the firing line.

Marina Purkiss hits out at ‘sanitisation’ of politicians

Appearing on Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 panel, the topic of Mr. Rees-Mogg’s reality show was brought up. The senior Tory was being filmed as part of a documentary-come-lifestyle programme, which follows the wealthy politician’s life inside his sprawling Somerset mansion.

The show hasn’t exactly won over viewers, and subscribers haven’t been flocking to Discovery+ as a result of its transmission. However, Purkiss was still seething, and lashed out at the media as a whole for treating politicians – particularly Brexit-backing ones – as if they are entertainers.

The outspoken panelist sank her teeth into the subject matter, blasting programmes such as Meet The Rees-Moggs and I’m A Celebrity – which has featured the likes of Nigel Farage and Nadine Dorries in recent years – for ‘sanitising people who have harmed this country’.

Purkiss praised audiences for rejecting the programme, and dismissed Vine’s arguments to the contrary.

“No, it’s not brilliant. I think the show has been cancelled, it’s had really low ratings. That’s good. Because I am sick of the media sanitising people who have harmed this country. He has made a lot of money, sure… but how has the rest of the country fared?” | Marina Purkiss

Jacob Rees-Mogg hammered… as his sister goes into bat for him

Marina Purkiss didn’t hold back… even if she was sat next to Annunziata Rees-Mogg. She made a passionate defence of her brother, claiming that he was a man ‘led by principles’. However, ARM ended up with dose of reality herself – calling Jacob ‘a liar’ in the process…

“Politicians shouldn’t be treated like entertainers. You say your brother is principles led… I disagree. He advocated for Brexit then moved his business out of the UK. He lied to people about getting cheaper food, cheaper bills, cheaper everything.” | Marina Purkiss

You can see a full clip of the exchange here: