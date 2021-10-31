Laurence Fox is at it again, this time it was a late-night tweet backing himself (sort of) to become the next PM.

He posted a pic of him putting a quid on him taking over the country. Surely he could afford a tenner?

He wrote: “It is time for Lozza to be Prime Minister.”

He got odds of 500/1, considering he lost the race to become Mayor of London to a man who wears a bin on his head, which isn’t very generous.

Laurence Fox used the launch of his London Mayoral manifesto to defend his right to call people “paedophiles” on Twitter, citing free speech and claiming it is just a “meaningless and baseless” insult.

Bet

Did he put the bet on? We might never know, but it does have echoes of Nigel Farage losing £10,000 bet on Donald Trump winning the US election.

Saying that Leicester City had 5,000-to-1 odds of winning the English Premier League, and they did.

So in theory he could be the next PM and £500 richer, how does that make you feel?

It is time for Lozza to be Prime Minister. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/rNoqE0qQF3 — Laurence Fox ⚪️ (@LozzaFox) October 30, 2021

Reactions

1.

Didn't you stand for an election? — Michael Alexander Wall (@unclejoshua68) October 31, 2021

2.

I think i’ll pass, mate — Megan McComish (@MccomishMegan) October 31, 2021

3.

Yeah just what we need as PM another out of touch privately educated man. . Why not, its worked out so well in the past.. — Steve (@SteveStevetwit) October 31, 2021

4.

You realise you could have got a sausage roll in Greggs for that quid ? At least you would have had something to show for it 👍 — Andy Roberts (@AndyRob43948102) October 31, 2021

5.

😂😂😂😂😂😂Joke of the day — StanJones31 #fbpe #proeu (@StanJones31) October 30, 2021

6.

So wait… you mean last time you stood for office it WASN'T for a bet? — Kwisatz Halloween (@Mudkipstoat23) October 31, 2021

7.

So just for those that dont understand betting odds, if you took this bet of 1 pound at odds of 500/1 it means you would lose 1 pound. — Shytalker (@Shytalker1) October 31, 2021

8.

You lost to a man with a bin on his head in the last election you stood in. You haven't got a hope in hell of ever becoming prime minister — Oz (@OztheKidA) October 31, 2021

