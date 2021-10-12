Worried about a winter Covid wave? Don’t be – esteemed virologist and all-round good guy Laurence Fox says there’s nothing to be afraid of.

Fox, a prominent vaccine-sceptic, took to Twitter to proclaim that “the virus is in your mind” – and “logic, common sense and reason” are the best treatments.

Not, you know, those life-saving vaccines that seem to be working so well.

The virus is in your mind.



The most effective treatments are logic, common sense and reason. — Laurence Fox ✌🏼🇬🇧✌🏼 (@LozzaFox) October 10, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Twitter did not agree with Fox’s judgement.

I see Lozza’s gone full Icke. Never go full Icke. pic.twitter.com/8BLYhBkfxu — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) October 11, 2021

Yay! We’re back to the ‘virus is a hoax’ theory! I will miss the ‘virus is a manufactured bio-weapon’ phase, but I’m sure it will swing round again. — Campbell Mitchell (@Negscratch) October 11, 2021

So the leader of @thereclaimparty states that the 138,000 Covid deaths in the UK were because people failed to demonstrate these 3 attributes? — Jon Adams (@jonadams1970) October 11, 2021

Car crashes are in your mind.



The most effective treatments are a walnut whip, the concept of pessimism and blue nail varnish. — Lee Anderson (@leeandersonmp) October 10, 2021

"The most effective treatments are logic, common sense and reason."



Yet, somehow, you've survived it! — Phil (Woke and proud) Gregson (@PhilGregson) October 11, 2021

How to tell everyone on Twitter that you are a dick head in two sentences. https://t.co/SDomDhBHOp — Paul (@1ohreally) October 11, 2021

Ah, so a 100+ people a day have been dying because of their mental attitude. Or have the rest of us only imagined or friends, relatives and colleagues have died. — john stewart (@johnste79721428) October 11, 2021

