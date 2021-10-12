Worried about a winter Covid wave? Don’t be – esteemed virologist and all-round good guy Laurence Fox says there’s nothing to be afraid of.
Fox, a prominent vaccine-sceptic, took to Twitter to proclaim that “the virus is in your mind” – and “logic, common sense and reason” are the best treatments.
Not, you know, those life-saving vaccines that seem to be working so well.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter did not agree with Fox’s judgement.
