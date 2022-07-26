The Daily Express has backed a campaign to boycott French goods… without realising it was started by a mickey-taking account.

Brexiteers have rushed to blame the delays at the port of Dover on Brexit, saying they failed to provide enough border force staff during the busiest period of the year.

But the French have hit back, saying the UK chose to be treated as a third country when they voted to leave the EU in 2016.

Acte I : les Brexiters se plaignent de l’absence de frontière

Acte II : les Brexiters obtiennent le Brexit et la création d’une frontière

Acte III : les Brexiters se plaignent de l’existence de la frontière



Le #Brexit est une tragédie jouée par des bouffons pic.twitter.com/7rsSnXSABU — Pierre Karleskind (@Pierre_Ka) July 23, 2022

Queues

Queues were building again at the Port of Dover at the start of this week amid fears that the severe disruption seen in recent days could return to Kent throughout the summer.

Passengers were forced to wait for several hours on Friday as bumper-to-bumper traffic stretching for miles marred the journeys of tens of thousands of families at the start of the school summer holidays.

Lorries have also been severely impacted by the delays, with some being forced to wait up to 18 hours to make the crossing into France.

Rees-Mogg’s summer soiree

A tweet by a spoof news account went viral after a made-up story about arch Brexiteer Jacob Ree-Mogg was shared by thousands of people.

The parody account claimed that a lorry carrying £20,000 of oysters and champagne to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s mansion was among the vehicles stuck in traffic.

Oh dear pic.twitter.com/R1cNAtr0GV — ciaran the euro courier 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@vanmaneuro) July 25, 2022

And even the Express got duped by Sir Michael Take’s campaign to boycott French goods.

Oh dear!

Thank goodness for The Daily Express.

A proper democratic newspaper that stands up for decent British people.

They seem to be very impressed by my ‘Boycott The French Campaign.’

🇬🇧👍 pic.twitter.com/qz4oQ8NmRu — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) July 24, 2022

