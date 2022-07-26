A French MEP described Brexit as a “tragedy played by jesters” following days of chaos at the port of Dover.

Pierre Karleskind, a politician of La République En Marche!, bemoaned Liz Truss after she blamed the long delays on the French and told them to “fix” the issue in a front-page Telegraph story.

Queues were building again at the Port of Dover at the start of this week amid fears that the severe disruption seen in recent days could return to Kent throughout the summer.

Passengers were forced to wait for several hours on Friday as bumper-to-bumper traffic stretching for miles marred the journeys of tens of thousands of families at the start of the school summer holidays.

Lorries have also been severely impacted by the delays, with some being forced to wait up to 18 hours to make the crossing into France.

Karleskind’s tweet sums up the issue at the heart of the problem.

His words probably don’t need translating, but here’s what he had to say:

Act I: Brexiters complain about the lack of a border

Act II: Brexiters get Brexit and the creation of a border

Act III: Brexiters complain about the existence of the border The #Brexit is a tragedy played by jesters

Acte I : les Brexiters se plaignent de l’absence de frontière

Acte II : les Brexiters obtiennent le Brexit et la création d’une frontière

Acte III : les Brexiters se plaignent de l’existence de la frontière



Le #Brexit est une tragédie jouée par des bouffons pic.twitter.com/7rsSnXSABU — Pierre Karleskind (@Pierre_Ka) July 23, 2022

Related: Brits ‘in denial’ about what Brexit means