A tweet by a spoof news account went viral after a made-up story about arch Brexiteer Jacob Ree-Mogg was shared by thousands of people.

The parody account claimed that a lorry carrying £20,000 of oysters and champagne to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s mansion was among the vehicles stuck in traffic.

Here is it.

Oh dear pic.twitter.com/R1cNAtr0GV — ciaran the euro courier 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@vanmaneuro) July 25, 2022

Maybe people wanted it to be true too much and it was all over social media yesterday.

Alas for any of the anti-Mogg brigade, of which there are many, it was a ruse.

The account has now gone, but we will keep an eye on any lavish Rees-Mogg deliveries that do get caught in any traffic chaos.

