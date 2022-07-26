A tweet by a spoof news account went viral after a made-up story about arch Brexiteer Jacob Ree-Mogg was shared by thousands of people.
The parody account claimed that a lorry carrying £20,000 of oysters and champagne to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s mansion was among the vehicles stuck in traffic.
Here is it.
Maybe people wanted it to be true too much and it was all over social media yesterday.
Alas for any of the anti-Mogg brigade, of which there are many, it was a ruse.
The account has now gone, but we will keep an eye on any lavish Rees-Mogg deliveries that do get caught in any traffic chaos.
Related: Brits ‘in denial’ about what Brexit means