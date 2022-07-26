Tory MPs rather than voters are likely to remember the leadership contest insults for longer, according to a Conservative pollster.

Lord Hayward, a former MP and current Tory peer, believes the tone of the campaign will have a short-term impact on the wider electorate, although other issues will be more important to them by the next general election.

But the “more immediate, difficult and possibly slightly longer-lasting” impact of the campaign will be within the Conservative parliamentary party itself, Lord Hayward added.

This will require either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss to create the circumstances under which the “previous frictions disappear”, he said.

So what did the people of social media make of last night’s debate?

Reactions

Reactions came in thick and fast after the debate had concluded.

We’ve trawled Twitter for the best of the bunch:

1.

Larry for leader?

#BBCOurNextPM Who should be the next Prime Minister? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 25, 2022

2.

To be clear, neither of those people is fit to be prime minister and both will say literally anything to get what they want — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) July 25, 2022

3.

At last nights Tory leadership debate both candidates said they would be honest & tell the truth – then they both lied! pic.twitter.com/3iWHbQaJWM — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 26, 2022

4.

I am finding it fairly easy to not watch any of the Tory leadership debates. So far I have a 100% absentee record. — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) July 25, 2022

5.

And the overall winner of tonight's Liz Truss v Rishi Sunak TV debate was Keir Starmer. — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) July 25, 2022

6.

The anaesthetic wears off and this is the first thing you see when they remove the bandages from your eyes pic.twitter.com/4iSMuIfP1N — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) July 25, 2022

7.

Sunak is bossing this. Quite surprised by his confidence tbh. Because he's awful, compromised & complicit in every single thing Johnson did. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) July 25, 2022

8.

“Our audience here all voted for the Conservative Party.”



Oh, so it’s like a regular Question Time. ~AA #BBCOurNextPM — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) July 25, 2022

9.

10.

Fashion choices got more airtime than climate change…



We’ve gone full batshit. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) July 25, 2022

11.

I love they both insisted they’re honest and when asked whether queues at Dover were down to Brexit they both screamed No. #BBCOurNextPM — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) July 25, 2022

12.

Tory Leadership Debate – Climate Thread



1/ In an hour long debate last night between the two candidates running to be Prime Minister, a total of around 2 MINUTES was spent on environmental issues, despite the government declaring a national emergency over heatwaves in July. pic.twitter.com/wsMm5eQdJw — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) July 26, 2022

13.

Well I think that settled the big question – yes we are fucked. #BBCOurNextPM — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) July 25, 2022

14.

BBC very quick with a "Reality Check" take after the Tory leadership debate…https://t.co/MhhNlHHABO pic.twitter.com/c2yKYK1VRN — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) July 25, 2022

15.

Main thing about that leadership debate is that they're just a bit weird. If you were invited to a barbecue by either – would you go — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 25, 2022

