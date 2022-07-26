London Mayor Sadiq Khan says his office are “working on a plan” to bring the Olympics and Paralympics back to the city.

The earliest London could bid for a Games would be 2036, with Paris (2024), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032) staging the next three editions.

“We’re working on a plan to bring the Olympics back to London, and I’ll tell you why,” Khan told Sky Sports at an event marking the 10th anniversary of London 2012.

If a London bid were launched and to be successful, the city would become the first to stage four Olympic Games after previous editions in 1908, 1948 and 2012.

2012 reflections

We all remember Danny Boyle’s opening ceremony and the feeling that the UK was united for the festival of sport.

Gold medals for Mo Farah (as he was then known) during 45 minutes of Super Saturday, when Jess Ennis, Greg Rutherford also won their respective events in the Olympic Stadium.

Team GB ended up third in the medals table with 29 gold medals and 65 medals in total.

But we are now in 2022 and things are not so rosy:

Ten years since London 2012. I remember watching the opening ceremony and thinking “we’ve cracked it — progressive, inclusive, outward looking, and everyone’s cheering”. It’s the most wrong I’ve been since predicting in 1987 that London house prices could not rise any higher. pic.twitter.com/DKLlQKIpMc — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) July 25, 2022

Britain 2022 would look like a dystopian future if we could see it back in 2012. https://t.co/pmiljKmh8T — Paul Read 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@paulread3000) July 26, 2022

Hard to believe that the London Olympics was just 10 years ago, the UK feels so different now as a society that it feels like it was in a different century 😥 https://t.co/p9C0qN2jqv — Kamruz Jaman (@jammykam) July 26, 2022

It’s ten years since London 2012 was a thing. Remember that opening ceremony and the games that followed, before for one reason or another this whole country went absolutely fucking batshit. — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) July 25, 2022

I vividly remember watching this with our new baby and feeling so happy and positive about London 2012. How things have changed. https://t.co/QGCuU80dBC — orchidsonmybudget 🦖 (@orchidsbudget) July 26, 2022

Man, Tories were already in power. — andy peacock (@AndyPeacock999) July 26, 2022

We were so proud to be British and we looked forward to a bright future for ourselves and our children. And yet, here we are ten years later… So sad, so unnecessary, so incomprehensible. — Katey Sexton (@KateySexton) July 24, 2022

It was such a high. It also masked the lows we were feeling then – Osborne being booed for austerity, the tremors of ‘Europe’ before Brexit etc etc. The NHS taking centre stage even as funding was being slashed. — Damian Barr (@Damian_Barr) July 25, 2022

The obsession with the 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony is revealing, because this faction think Britain was a utopian wonderland at the time – it wasn't, it was 4 years after an epic financial crash and the Tories were hacking the British welfare state into tiny little pieces. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) June 10, 2022

For East London, which has some of the poorest parts of the UK, the Olympics was economically transformative.



Sadly, it masked the utter socioeconomic destruction that was starting thanks to David Cameron & Nick Clegg. — Anton 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@AntacsB) July 26, 2022

