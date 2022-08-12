A series of rallies will be held by a new group campaigning for the government to do more to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Enough is Enough announced that it will kick off a series of 50 rallies across Britain, with a launch event in London on August 17 attended by senior leaders of trade unions currently involved in disputes.

Trade unions, community groups, tenants’ organisations and politicians came together this week to launch the campaign, which has received 300,000 sign-ups and more than six million launch video views in just three days.

NEW: #EnoughIsEnough launches a national campaign of 50 rallies across Britain in the coming weeks.



The start of a fight back that will take place in every community in this country.



To find out about an event near you, sign up at https://t.co/1SeHcIXdMr

Taxing the rich

The main demands of the campaign are a “real” pay rise, cutting energy bills, ending food poverty, decent homes for all and “taxing the rich”.

Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union said: “There’s always another crisis and it’s always workers who pay the price.

“Working people are seeing how a tiny elite want to make their lives all about working harder and longer for less.

“Now that same elite is profiteering from a cost-of-living crisis that will drive millions into poverty with sky-high bills.

“Things can’t go on like this: it’s time to say enough is enough.”

NEW: #EnoughIsEnough has written to prime minister @BorisJohnson imploring him to urgently recall parliament.



Sitting down with energy companies and walking away with no new measures is a dereliction of duty.



He must act now: stop the October price hike.

“The billionaires need us, we don’t need them.”

The billionaires need us, we don’t need them.



Join the campaign to make the rich pay for a change.https://t.co/1SeHcIXdMr pic.twitter.com/y5G4yVaVld — Enough is Enough (@eiecampaign) August 11, 2022

“We will plant our flag in working-class communities all over this country, and then it’s up to people in those communities to make the change.”

"We will plant our flag in working-class communities all over this country, and then it's up to people in those communities to make the change."



Sign up at https://t.co/1SeHcIXdMr pic.twitter.com/lh0z3Q9t2m — Enough is Enough (@eiecampaign) August 12, 2022

"Boris Johnson says he won't do anything more on the cost-of-living crisis. That's a grotesque dereliction of duty."

Boris Johnson says he won't do anything more on the cost-of-living crisis. That's a grotesque dereliction of duty.



Today, with Enough is Enough (@eiecampaign), I have written to the Prime Minister, imploring him to recall Parliament and cancel the October price hike: pic.twitter.com/vgjeYsV1uw — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) August 11, 2022

