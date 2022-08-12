A new dating app promises to connect single conservatives with their own kind.

It is called…The Right Stuff, and will be up and running in September.

A promotional video featuring Ryann McEnany, the sister of former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has gone viral.

It is elitist, of course, and the dating platform will be “invite-only, so not just anyone can join”.

No pronouns

McEnany said that the app, which was “created for conservatives to connect in authentic, meaningful ways,” will only cater to those who identify as men or women.

“Those are the only two options, ladies and gentleman,” McEnany said, adding that there will be “no pronouns necessary” on users’ profiles.

“The Right Stuff is all about getting into the right dating pool with people who share the same values and beliefs as you,” McEnany said, adding that the dating app creators are “sorry that you’ve had to endure years of bad dates and wasted time with people that don’t see the world our way, the right way”.

Watch

Big news! Kayleigh McEnany’s sister Ryann is out with a new dating app for young conservatives called, ‘The Right Stuff.’ “We’re sorry that you’ve had to endure years of bad dates and wasted time with people who don’t see the world our way – the right way.” pic.twitter.com/5BpiQt5vy2 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 10, 2022

Reactions

1.

2.

So it’s a KKK meet up? https://t.co/O6bPt0YglH — dani (she/her) (@dani_susanna) August 11, 2022

3.

Attention, horror movie producers! I have like… a dozen pitches to send your way… all inspired by this! https://t.co/uZMzK0RxJv — Cullen Bunn 🎃 (@cullenbunn) August 11, 2022

4.

"No pronouns necessary."



Imagine being this afraid of tiny little words (she, it, they, we, etc.) that are used as substitutes for nouns/noun phrases?



Impossible to solve big issues (poverty, climate, inequality) if disrespecting someone's gender identity is your big thing. https://t.co/GkIrtO4rwe — Amber Mac (@ambermac) August 11, 2022

5.

RATING: 5/5 Red Flags 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/PQDGlpkQgP — Brad Batt for TN State Sanity ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾 (@bradbatt) August 11, 2022

6.

Holy shit. This is going to be fun: https://t.co/K7ADX4jMcX — Terry Matalas (@TerryMatalas) August 11, 2022

7.

8.

Finally… a dating app for the most boring people alive. https://t.co/joyhugaTPI — George Hahn (@georgehahn) August 11, 2022

9.

What happens if you try to swipe left? https://t.co/ZXvVuGORJn — Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) August 11, 2022

10.

Remember, if you're interested in someone on The White Stuff, just swipe Reich. https://t.co/BZYIAB6iwm — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) August 11, 2022

