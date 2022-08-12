A new dating app promises to connect single conservatives with their own kind.
It is called…The Right Stuff, and will be up and running in September.
A promotional video featuring Ryann McEnany, the sister of former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has gone viral.
It is elitist, of course, and the dating platform will be “invite-only, so not just anyone can join”.
No pronouns
McEnany said that the app, which was “created for conservatives to connect in authentic, meaningful ways,” will only cater to those who identify as men or women.
“Those are the only two options, ladies and gentleman,” McEnany said, adding that there will be “no pronouns necessary” on users’ profiles.
“The Right Stuff is all about getting into the right dating pool with people who share the same values and beliefs as you,” McEnany said, adding that the dating app creators are “sorry that you’ve had to endure years of bad dates and wasted time with people that don’t see the world our way, the right way”.
Watch
Reactions
