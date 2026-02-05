Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, seems to have come to the realisation that admitted money can’t buy happiness.

In a post on X overnight, the billionaire said: “Whoever said “money can’t buy happiness” really knew what they were talking about.”

He even finished the tweet with a sad emoji, to emphasise just how deep his revelation was.

Naturally, there wasn’t a huge amount of sympathy for a man who is set to become the first ever trillionaire, did everything within his power to get Donald Trump into the White House, has spent the last year supporting out-and-out racists like Tommy Robinson and, most recently, appears in the Epstein Files discussing a visit to the convicted paedophile’s island.

Some pointed out to ol’ Elon that if he has come to the realisation that money doesn’t buy happiness, he might as well start giving away some of his unbelievably vast wealth.

One person wrote: “If we wanted to maximise happiness, wouldn’t this imply that we should redistribute wealth from billionaires, for whom money makes little difference, to poor and sick people, for whom such resources could save lives? Such as in the form of humanitarian aid in poor countries?”

Others suggested that this maybe Musk would feel a little jollier if he stopped spewing poisonous hatred out into the world.

But many simply found some glorious schadenfraude in seeing Musk admit that, despite all his money and power, he was still just a miserable man.