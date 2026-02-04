Reform MP Sarah Pochin has said there is ‘no place for Tommy Robinson in Reform’ – but refused to reject his recent endorsement of the party.

Last week, Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, endorsed Matt Goodwin, Reform’s candidate in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.

In a post on X, the convicted thug wrote: “Vote for Matt.”

Reform leader Nigel Farage has been keen to try and distance his party from Britain’s most famous anti-Islamist, and a party spokesperson said Robinson “isn’t welcome in the party.”

However, it seems that whilst Reform wouldn’t work with Robinson, they’re not exactly keen to reject his endorsement and the far-right voters it may bring.

During an appearance on LBC this week, Sarah Pochin was challenged by Labour MP Gordon McKee over Robinson’s endorsement.

McKee asked the Runcorn and Helsby MP if she would “disavow” Robinson’s comments, to which she said people “can endorse who they want.”

“He’s literally a white supremacist,” Mckee said.

“We cannot stop anybody endorsing us,” Pochin reiterated.

When McKee gave Pochin the opportunity to reject Robinson’s endorsement, she once again refused to, which McKee labelled “shameful.”

Pochin said she agreed with Farage’s comments that Robinson was not welcome in Reform, but repeatedly refused to go as far as rejecting his endorsement.

“He’s done it, we can’t take it back,” she said. “If he wants to endorse us, he’s going to endorse us.”