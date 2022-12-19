Elon Musk looks set to step down from the top job at Twitter after just two months, if he respects the results of an online poll launched on Sunday night.

Around 57 per cent of 17 million voters had said that Musk should resign as Twitter chief executive with around three hours to go until the poll closed.

Musk launched the Twitter poll on Sunday night after having watched Argentina beat France in the World Cup final in Qatar.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” he tweeted, along with the options “Yes” or “No”.

Let me predict the consequences of this poll:



If „yes“, Elon will be CEO for a few months longer until he finds a devoted successor.



If „no“, Elon will be CEO for a few months longer until he finds a devoted successor. — Zsolt Wilhelm (@ZsoltWilhelm) December 18, 2022

But there are doubts over whether he will honour the will of the people.

Last week he removed a poll on reinstating the accounts of suspended journalists before it had concluded.

And Zsolt Wilhelm, a podcaster, shared a theory which gained considerable traction on the social media platform.

In his view, if the poll returns a ‘yes’ outcome, Musk will remain CEO for a few months longer until he finds a “devoted successor”.

If no, Wilhelm predicts the exact same outcome.

Either way, the tech billionaire’s patience seems to be growing thin.

No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

