The row over the Elgin Marbles has seen an old James Acaster routine go viral again – and it’s probably the best three-and-a-half-minute take on the matter you’re likely to see.

Rishi Sunak was embroiled in a fiery row with Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs on Wednesday after the PM cancelled a planned meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis following his Greek counterpart’s push for the Parthenon Sculptures to be returned from the British Museum to Athens.

Defending his actions in the Commons, Mr Sunak said: “It was clear that the purpose of the meeting was not to discuss substantive issues for the future, but rather to grandstand and relitigate issues of the past.”

But Sir Keir hit back, saying he met with the Greek PM and told him “we won’t be changing the law regarding the marbles”.

The row has also, serendipitously, sent this James Acaster routine viral, and it makes for some wonderful viewing.

Check it out in full below:

